Harry Styles’s Love On Tour 2022 delayed due to COVID

MUMBAI: Harry Styles has announced new tour dates for another edition of his world tour, Love On Tour 2022. The Grammy Award winner had shared that he wanted to tour North America, Europe and South America in 2020 after the release of his second album Fine Line but due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, he had to postpone his plans. He kicked off his first show in September 2021 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
The Falling singer took to his social media accounts on January 19 and revealed rescheduled tour dates for the UK, Europe and South America. He will commence his tour in Glasgow, United Kingdom at Ibrox Stadium on June 11. With the dates Styles also disclosed 4 acts who will be joining him on the road. Arlo Parks, Koffee, Mitski, and Wolf Alice will be performing on the tour as Harry's opening acts.
The ex-1D singer also captioned all his posts and wrote, "I’m so happy to announce that ‘Love On Tour 2022’ is finally coming to the UK, Europe and South America." He informed his fans that the public sale will begin on January 28th and for more information fans could check their respective venue websites. He concluded the posts with a sweet goodbye and added, "I’m so excited to see you. Thank you, I love you. H"
Check Out Harry Styles' Instagram post below:
MUMBAI: Pop icon Madonna once said - ‘Music makes people come together’.read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more
MUMBAI: Rizzle, a leading creator-first short-video app, has launched a game-changing feature caread more
MUMBAI: Hold your breath, this one is for real!read more
MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fieread more
MUMBAI: Musicians Dave, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz are among the first wave of performers revealed for...read more
MUMBAI: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are walking into their biggest roles yet: The two are parents! The White Tiger actress announced the happy...read more
MUMBAI: The health of legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar was showing "signs of improvement" on Saturday and she continues to remain under...read more
MUMBAI: Celebrated singer Sonu Nigam, who reunited with veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai for '36 Farmhouse', expressed his gratitude to the filmmaker...read more
MUMBAI: Courageous and cognizant, the rise of India’s underground hip-hop scene has given birth to a fierce movement of expression. Regional rap...read more