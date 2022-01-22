For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 Jan 2022 18:47 |  By RnMTeam

Harry Styles’s Love On Tour 2022 delayed due to COVID

MUMBAI: Harry Styles has announced new tour dates for another edition of his world tour, Love On Tour 2022. The Grammy Award winner had shared that he wanted to tour North America, Europe and South America in 2020 after the release of his second album Fine Line but due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, he had to postpone his plans. He kicked off his first show in September 2021 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Falling singer took to his social media accounts on January 19 and revealed rescheduled tour dates for the UK, Europe and South America. He will commence his tour in Glasgow, United Kingdom at Ibrox Stadium on June 11. With the dates Styles also disclosed 4 acts who will be joining him on the road. Arlo Parks, Koffee, Mitski, and Wolf Alice will be performing on the tour as Harry's opening acts.

The ex-1D singer also captioned all his posts and wrote, "I’m so happy to announce that ‘Love On Tour 2022’ is finally coming to the UK, Europe and South America." He informed his fans that the public sale will begin on January 28th and for more information fans could check their respective venue websites. He concluded the posts with a sweet goodbye and added, "I’m so excited to see you. Thank you, I love you. H"

Check Out Harry Styles' Instagram post below:

