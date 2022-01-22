Gold coins await three winners who can guess music director of 'Gentleman 2'

MUMBAI: One of Tamil cinema's most popular producers, K.T. Kunjumon, on Saturday announced that three fans who can correctly guess the name of the music director of his upcoming film 'Gentleman 2' will get a gold coin each.
The post announcing the contest was shared on Twitter. It read: "Guess the legend[ary] musician of Indian cinema who will be the music director of mega producer K.T. Kunjumon's 'Gentleman 2'. Send in your responses with the hashtag #G2MusicDirector. Lucky 3 winners will be rewarded with a gold coin each."
Kunjumon, who is known for having produced a number of blockbusters in Tamil, including the Prabhu Deva-starrer 'Kadhalan' and 'Kadhal Desam' with Vineeth and Abbas, is credited with having introduced Shankar as a director with 'Gentleman' (1993).
Shankar went on to win multiple awards and direct films such as 'Indian', 'Jeans', and most recently, sci-fi action thriller '2.0' with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.
The producer, who had stopped producing films after 1999, announced his comeback some time back, saying that he would be making the sequel to 'Gentleman'.
Accordingly, the producer is now busy finalising the 'Gentleman 2' team. Sources close to him say that he has plans to hold such contests before announcing the names of the members of the core team that will make the film.
(Source: IANS)
