News |  21 Jan 2022 16:38 |  By RnMTeam

Winners of the 2022 Music Moves Europe Awards Announced

MUMBAI: The prestigious Grand Jury Prize was awarded to Meskerem Mees (Belgium) and the Public Choice award was won by Ladaniva (Armenia). Denise Chaila (Ireland), AEVA (Hungary), Mezerg (France), Blanks (Netherlands), and Alina Pash (Ukraine) are the five winners of the Music Moves Europe Awards 2022.

This annual prize for popular and contemporary music co-funded by the European Union celebrates emerging artists who represent the European sound of today and tomorrow. Previous winners of the Music Moves Europe Awards include Rosalía, Meduza, Bishop Briggs, Aya Nakamura, girl in red and Pale Waves.

Quotes from the jury
Winners of the Music Moves Europe Awards were selected by an expert jury consisting of Gemma Bradley (BBC Radio 1), Cindy Castillo (Mad Cool Festival), Kevin Cole (KEXP), Bryan Johnson (Spotify), and honorary jury member Alyona Alyona (Public Choice Winner 2021).

About the nominees: "It was amazing to discover so many talented European artists. It made our task very rewarding but also challenging. Although all nominees surprised us with the excellent musical diversity and artistry.”

About Meskerem Mees: “We were unanimous in choosing the winner of the Grand Jury Music Moves Europe Award 2022. Authentic, Mystical and timeless with a beautiful voice. Meskerem Mees stands out, with her soulful songs and impeccable performance. She just has it!"

About Alina Pash: “Really exciting and unique artist. I can really tell what she stands for straight away.”

About Blanks: “Super catchy sophisticated synth pop with echoes of the 80s. Not just in the artistry and recording, but in the songwriting too.”

About Denise Chaila: “Smart lyrics, a real passion and strength when performing. One of the most exciting artists on this year“

About Aeva: “Loved the atmospheric feel she brings to her tracks, and has a really ethereal voice.”

About Mezerg: “He is doing something crazy! Good show, good music, good at all!”

Prize Package
The Music Moves Europe Award winners receive € 10.000,- each. The winner of the Grand Jury Award wins an additional green touring voucher worth € 5.000. The winner of the Public Choice Award receives € 5.000. Each nominee is also offered the opportunity to attend a training day at ESNS to further their skills in internationalising their careers, representing a value of € 1.250 per artist. The Business Education Training day includes keynotes, expert meetings and training sessions.

