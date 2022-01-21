For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  21 Jan 2022 17:15 |  By RnMTeam

When Badshah paid off loan for Rajasthan's 'Ismail Langha' group

MUMBAI: Bollywood rapper Badshah in an episode of reality show 'India's Got Talent' helped pay off loans for Rajasthan's 'Ismail Langha' group on the show.

This weekend, the show will see a group named Ismail Langha from Rajasthan make the judges - Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir clap to their tunes as they sing 'Slow Motion Angreza' with a cultural fusion.

After their performance, Shilpa notices that Ismail is not wearing a pagdi but everyone else in the group is.

To this, Ismail revealed that he had taken a loan for his daughter's wedding and promised himself that he will resume wearing the pagdi only once he's able to repay the entire loan amount.

Listening to his story, Badshah turns towards Ismail and says: "Aap mujhe mauka denge ke mai loan chukka du? (Will you give me a chance to pay off your loan)"

Delighted with Badshah's gesture, an overwhelmed Ismail thanked him for his support.

Badshah then goes on the stage and makes Ismail wear the pagdi which was much appreciated by everyone present on sets.

Talking about Badshah's generous act, Ismail shared: "I really want to thank Badshah ji for his humility and generosity! What he did was very unexpected and I don't know how else do I thank him.

"We have performed in more than 17 countries but performing on the stage of India's Got Talent is a blessing. We hope the viewers like our performance and give us love and support."

'India's Got Talent' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
rapper Badshah India's Got Talent Ismail Langha
Related news
News | 11 Jan 2022

'India's Got Talent' judge Manoj Muntashir: Entertainment is the criteria for judging talent

MUMBAI: Lyricist, poet and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir, who will be joining judges Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kirron Kher and Badshah, on 'India's Got Talent' is enthusiastic about the new season.

read more
News | 05 Jan 2022

Kylie Jenner reveals new craving amid pregnancy

MUMBAI: Reality TV personality and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, with whom she already has three-year-old daughter Stormi, and amid speculation she has already given birth, the soon-to-be mother-of-two suggested that's not the case.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2021

Sandeep Rehaan ready with upcoming single with rapper Krishna Kaul

MUMBAI: Music producer Sandeep Rehaan is all set to release his next single next year with 'Gully Boy' fame rapper Krishna Kaul a.k.a. Krsna and Punjabi singer Karan Aujla.

read more
News | 27 Dec 2021

Seerat Kapoor looks no less than a Goddess as she drops a dance video over Badshah and her recent released song Slow Slow

MUMBAI: Seerat Kapoor brings the biggest surprise for all her fans this year, the diva who has already nailed a mark for herself in the south, is all set to pave her way in Bollywood.

read more
News | 17 Dec 2021

Nav Sidhu: "Working with great artists like Badshah, Hardy Sandhu and many more International Artists is always a fun part of my life"

MUMBAI: India is home to a wide range of exceptional performers and artists. The country is brimming with creative talents, whether it's acting or singing. Music is one of the sources of bliss that always soothes us because it is such an important part of our lives.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA responds to Prime Ministers announcement on relaxing Plan B restrictions

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

News
Rizzle introduces a groundbreaking new feature ‘Filmi on Camera’

MUMBAI: Rizzle, a leading creator-first short-video app, has launched a game-changing feature caread more

News
Witness the first ever album play out hour for the weekend's Dawn FM exclusively on Radio One's 8@8

MUMBAI: Hold your breath, this one is for real!read more

News
Fantico introduces a list of bollywood collectibles

MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fieread more

News
Saregama signs an exclusive deal with Piku music composer- Anupam Roy

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest record label, announced an exclusive agreement with the Bengali read more

top# 5 articles

1
Daler Mehndi to perform at R-Day Metaverse event

MUMBAI: Singer and record producer Daler Mehndi, who has lent his voice to tracks such as 'Rang De Basanti', 'Dangal' and 'Tunak Tunak Tun', is set...read more

2
Armaan Malik: Feels amazing to be able to connect with people through their mother tongue

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik's discography in south Indian music just got richer with a peppy Tamil song titled 'Summa Surrunu' from Suriya-starrer '...read more

3
Raqueeb Alam, Hindi lyricist of 'Pushpa', elated with response to soundtrack

MUMBAI: Lyricist and singer Raqueeb Alam who has penned the lyrics to the Hindi version songs of Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise', is overjoyed...read more

4
Military service by BTS back as S. Korean poll campaign issue

MUMBAI: Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of South Korea's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, again voiced his scepticism on Thursday over whether...read more

5
POGO celebrates Republic Day with brand-new content line-up; ropes in rapper Raftaar for the title track of the new series 'Bheem In The City'

MUMBAI: WarnerMedia's POGO, India’s leading homegrown Kids TV channel, has announced a week-long programming stunt to celebrate Republic Day from...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games