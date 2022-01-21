Watch Shenseea and Megan Thee Stallion's "Lick" music video

MUMBAI: Shenseea and Megan Thee Stallion have released their new song “Lick.” The Murda Beatz–produced track includes a sample of Pupa Nas T and Denise Belfon’s “Work.” It’s the first single from the Jamaican dancehall singer’s upcoming album Alpha, due on March 11 (via Rich Immigrants/Interscope). Watch the video for “Lick,” co-directed by James Larese and Shenseea, below.
Shenseea signed to Rich Immigrants and Interscope back in 2019, releasing her debut single on the labels, “Blessed,” that year. She issued the singles “Run Run,” “Be Good,” and “You’re the One I Love” last year. Also in 2021, Shenseea appeared on Kanye West’s Donda, contributing to “Pure Souls” and “OK OK Pt 2.”
Megan Thee Stallion shared Something for Thee Hotties back in October. Revisit the interview “Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Thot Shit’ Director Breaks Down the Video’s Horror and Humor” on the Pitch.
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more
MUMBAI: Rizzle, a leading creator-first short-video app, has launched a game-changing feature caread more
MUMBAI: Hold your breath, this one is for real!read more
MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fieread more
MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest record label, announced an exclusive agreement with the Bengali read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and south actress Pragya Jaiswal are going to feature in the love track 'Main Chala' sung by Guru Randhawa...read more
MUMBAI: Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of South Korea's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, again voiced his scepticism on Thursday over whether...read more
MUMBAI: Lyricist and singer Raqueeb Alam who has penned the lyrics to the Hindi version songs of Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise', is overjoyed...read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood rapper Badshah in an episode of reality show 'India's Got Talent' helped pay off loans for Rajasthan's 'Ismail Langha' group on the...read more
MUMBAI: No film crew required. Fans got a front row seat to Machine Gun Kelly‘s proposal to Megan Fox when the Jennifer's Body star posted a...read more