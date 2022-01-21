For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  21 Jan 2022 16:42 |  By RnMTeam

Watch Shenseea and Megan Thee Stallion's "Lick" music video

MUMBAI: Shenseea and Megan Thee Stallion have released their new song “Lick.” The Murda Beatz–produced track includes a sample of Pupa Nas T and Denise Belfon’s “Work.” It’s the first single from the Jamaican dancehall singer’s upcoming album Alpha, due on March 11 (via Rich Immigrants/Interscope). Watch the video for “Lick,” co-directed by James Larese and Shenseea, below.

Shenseea signed to Rich Immigrants and Interscope back in 2019, releasing her debut single on the labels, “Blessed,” that year. She issued the singles “Run Run,” “Be Good,” and “You’re the One I Love” last year. Also in 2021, Shenseea appeared on Kanye West’s Donda, contributing to “Pure Souls” and “OK OK Pt 2.”

Megan Thee Stallion shared Something for Thee Hotties back in October. Revisit the interview “Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Thot Shit’ Director Breaks Down the Video’s Horror and Humor” on the Pitch.

Tags
Shenseea Megan Thee Stallion Lick music
Related news
News | 21 Jan 2022

Military service by BTS back as S. Korean poll campaign issue

MUMBAI: Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of South Korea's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, again voiced his scepticism on Thursday over whether to grant special favours to K-pop superstar band BTS for mandatory military service by its members.

read more
News | 21 Jan 2022

Winners of the 2022 Music Moves Europe Awards Announced

MUMBAI: The prestigious Grand Jury Prize was awarded to Meskerem Mees (Belgium) and the Public Choice award was won by Ladaniva (Armenia).

read more
News | 21 Jan 2022

Music on Cards for Photofit, this 2022

MUMBAI: 2021 was the extended year of surprises considering the music business. The new year has just begun and Photofit Music is all set to crush the charts, rehashing history over again. Analyses uncovered that genre, explicitly gangster rap is the most powerful predictor.

read more
News | 21 Jan 2022

POGO celebrates Republic Day with brand-new content line-up; ropes in rapper Raftaar for the title track of the new series 'Bheem In The City'

MUMBAI: WarnerMedia's POGO, India’s leading homegrown Kids TV channel, has announced a week-long programming stunt to celebrate Republic Day from Monday, January 24, 1PM onwards.

read more
News | 21 Jan 2022

Charlie Puth drops new music video 'Light Switch'

MUMBAI: Talk about a glow-up. Charlie Puth released the music video for “Light Switch,” in which he goes from eating and drinking away his feelings on the couch to training his way back into shape.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA responds to Prime Ministers announcement on relaxing Plan B restrictions

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

News
Rizzle introduces a groundbreaking new feature ‘Filmi on Camera’

MUMBAI: Rizzle, a leading creator-first short-video app, has launched a game-changing feature caread more

News
Witness the first ever album play out hour for the weekend's Dawn FM exclusively on Radio One's 8@8

MUMBAI: Hold your breath, this one is for real!read more

News
Fantico introduces a list of bollywood collectibles

MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fieread more

News
Saregama signs an exclusive deal with Piku music composer- Anupam Roy

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest record label, announced an exclusive agreement with the Bengali read more

top# 5 articles

1
Salman Khan, Pragya Jaiswal star in Guru Randhawa, Iulia Vantur's music video

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and south actress Pragya Jaiswal are going to feature in the love track 'Main Chala' sung by Guru Randhawa...read more

2
Military service by BTS back as S. Korean poll campaign issue

MUMBAI: Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of South Korea's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, again voiced his scepticism on Thursday over whether...read more

3
Raqueeb Alam, Hindi lyricist of 'Pushpa', elated with response to soundtrack

MUMBAI: Lyricist and singer Raqueeb Alam who has penned the lyrics to the Hindi version songs of Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise', is overjoyed...read more

4
When Badshah paid off loan for Rajasthan's 'Ismail Langha' group

MUMBAI: Bollywood rapper Badshah in an episode of reality show 'India's Got Talent' helped pay off loans for Rajasthan's 'Ismail Langha' group on the...read more

5
Machine Gun Kelly shares details about his engagement to Megan Fox

MUMBAI: No film crew required. Fans got a front row seat to Machine Gun Kelly‘s proposal to Megan Fox when the Jennifer's Body star posted a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games