Watch Shenseea and Megan Thee Stallion's "Lick" music video

MUMBAI: Shenseea and Megan Thee Stallion have released their new song “Lick.” The Murda Beatz–produced track includes a sample of Pupa Nas T and Denise Belfon’s “Work.” It’s the first single from the Jamaican dancehall singer’s upcoming album Alpha, due on March 11 (via Rich Immigrants/Interscope). Watch the video for “Lick,” co-directed by James Larese and Shenseea, below.

Shenseea signed to Rich Immigrants and Interscope back in 2019, releasing her debut single on the labels, “Blessed,” that year. She issued the singles “Run Run,” “Be Good,” and “You’re the One I Love” last year. Also in 2021, Shenseea appeared on Kanye West’s Donda, contributing to “Pure Souls” and “OK OK Pt 2.”

Megan Thee Stallion shared Something for Thee Hotties back in October. Revisit the interview “Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Thot Shit’ Director Breaks Down the Video’s Horror and Humor” on the Pitch.