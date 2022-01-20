Salman Khan, Pragya Jaiswal star in Guru Randhawa, Iulia Vantur's music video

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and south actress Pragya Jaiswal are going to feature in the love track 'Main Chala' sung by Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur.
It is going to be a treat for music lovers and Salman fans. Guru Randhawa is all parise for singer Iulia Vantur.
He says: "I'm very excited that I could share this song with Iulia Vantur, who is not just a wonderful artiste but also a warm person. Her tone is very distinct and takes the song to the next level. The track has turned out to be beautiful and I'm confident people will love it."
Starring Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal, the love song has been directed by Shabina Khan. It has been composed and penned by Shabbir Ahmed.
Adds Iulia Vantur about her experience of working with Guru Randhawa: "Main chala' is a very soulful song, written with a lot of love. We've put our hearts in it and I hope it will touch people's souls. I'm grateful for it, I'm grateful to Guru for believing in it, for making this song special, in his voice. He is an amazing artiste, I appreciate him very much as a singer and as a person as well. I believe love will be welcomed in everyone's hearts with 'Main Chala'."
Produced by Salman Khan and Bhushan Kumar, the song will be released on T-Series' YouTube channel on January 22.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more
MUMBAI: Rizzle, a leading creator-first short-video app, has launched a game-changing feature caread more
MUMBAI: Hold your breath, this one is for real!read more
MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fieread more
MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest record label, announced an exclusive agreement with the Bengali read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Gunna's new album has topped the Billboard charts this week as it unexpectedly slipped past The Weeknd's, albeit in a photo finish...read more
MUMBAI: Celebrating gender queerness, and all gender nonconforming humans, 'Heretic' is the new pop/ dance anthem set to ignite hearts, minds and...read more
MUMBAI: Already hailed by audiences from all over the world for his first ever song ‘ *Bachcha Party* ’, we saw the Global Superstar *Rego B*...read more
MUMBAI: Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs), essentially blockchain-certified digital art, have been gaining immense popularity among brands, artists,...read more
In the selfie, Zayn Malik wore a black leather jacket and dark glasses as he looked away from the camera, giving a glimpse of his beard. He didn't...read more