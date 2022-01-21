POGO celebrates Republic Day with brand-new content line-up; ropes in rapper Raftaar for the title track of the new series 'Bheem In The City'

MUMBAI: WarnerMedia's POGO, India’s leading homegrown Kids TV channel, has announced a week-long programming stunt to celebrate Republic Day from Monday, January 24, 1PM onwards. Kids and families will get to enjoy their favourite Indian animated character, Chhota Bheem with the launch of a brand-new series ‘Bheem In The City’ and popular Chhota Bheem movies in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Featuring an up-tempo title track by leading rapper Raftaar, the new series will showcase Bheem and his friends, Chutki, Raju, Jaggu, Kaalia, Dholu and Bholu who after their memorable feats in Dholakpur continue their adventures in the ultra-modern city of Raunak Sheher. Joined by Abhimanyu, Bheem’s doting dad, the kids explore every nook and cranny of the city, finding moments of fun, joy and togetherness while keeping Raunak Sheher safe from the threat of new villains.

Speaking on the title track, rapper Raftaar said, “‘Bheem In The City’ is a fresh take on the household character, and its title track needed to reflect this novelty and excitement. I added my signature rap to the quirky lyrics to create one of the most hatke theme songs for the show. I had a blast making this track, and hope to see kids rapping to it!”

To amp up the week of excitement and adventure with Chhota Bheem, Republic Day week celebrations on POGO will include high-octane promotions through extensive digital marketing, influencer engagement,

brand integrations along with on-air activations. POGO has collaborated with BIG FM for an on-air radio contest where listeners can answer simple questions to win exciting gift hampers.

Speaking on the Republic Day celebrations, Abhishek Dutta, South Asia Network Head for Cartoon Network and POGO, said, “We are starting the new year with a bang with an action-packed, entertaining,

and engaging content line-up for our young viewers. As kids continue to stay safe indoors, POGO is all set to regale them with our homegrown animation content as part of our Republic Day preparations through favourite characters Chhota Bheem, Chutki, and Raju, along with an amazing title track launch for the new series ‘Bheem In The City’ and a host of exciting activities.”