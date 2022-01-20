LGBTQIA+ Icon Adam Noviello Releases Gender Nonconforming Anthem of 2022 'Heretic', Out Now Via Global League

MUMBAI: Celebrating gender queerness, and all gender nonconforming humans, 'Heretic' is the new pop/ dance anthem set to ignite hearts, minds and dance floors. Out now via Global League Records across all major streaming platforms, the enthralling tune also features an accompanying music video boasting a cast entirely made up of non-binary/genderfluid/transgender/gender nonconforming humans.



STREAM/DOWNLOAD: ADAM NOVIELLO - ‘HERETIC’ [GLOBAL LEAGUE]

Best known for their work on Australian stages, having starred in national and international production tours including Matilda The Musical, Priscilla: Queen of the Desert & Chess The Musical (to name a few), Adam is making their explosive return to the music scene. Heretic represents Adam’s celebration of their gender queerness. Lyrically the song speaks of Adam’s former feelings of betraying the gender they were assigned. Not fitting to the mould of what a “boy” is expected to be. To combat these feelings, and the societal voices contributing to them, 'Heretic' says, “I’m here. I’m fierce. I am.”

WATCH: ADAM NOVIELLO - 'HERETIC' (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Released alongside an accompanying music video, directed and shot by Sean Higgins, 'Heretic' features a cast entirely made up of humans living on the gender spectrum. A slick design with dynamic choreography, the 'Heretic' video has proudly assembled what has been coined the “They/Them Squad”, made up of people identifying as either gender non-binary, genderqueer, gender fluid or transgender. Adam will also debut the track for an exclusive live performance on January 23rd at Melbourne’s 2022 Midsumma Carnival. Co-written by Chloe Sutton (Novello) and produced by Oscar Sharah (Mel Blue), the track's fresh pop sound and declaration of identity and self-love is the pop music tonic you’ve been waiting for.

“The 'Heretic' mission is to create a moment of celebration and joy for this community. It is not a song to highlight trauma. It is a moment of spotlight. A moment for humans on the gender spectrum to take centre stage and relish in their beauty and diversity.”

- Adam Noviello