Armaan Malik: Feels amazing to be able to connect with people through their mother tongue

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik's discography in south Indian music just got richer with a peppy Tamil song titled 'Summa Surrunu' from Suriya-starrer 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan'.
He says it feels amazing to be able to connect with people through their mother tongue.
Composed by maestro D. Imman and with lyrics by Tamil superstar Siva Karthikeyan, 'Summa Surrunu' has been sung by Armaan Malik and Nikhita Gandhi.
Armaan says: "It's always such a pleasure to work with D. Imman. It's been a while since our last collaboration (Yaar Indha Muyalkutty) and I couldn't be more excited to sing yet another 'chartbuster in the making' for him."
"'Summa Surrunu' is an out and out massy dance track featuring the awesome Nikhita Gandhi. It's the kind of song that will compel you to put on your dancing shoes and groove! A big hug to all my fans and listeners in the South who eagerly await my new songs. It feels amazing to be able to connect with people through their mother tongue."
'Etharkkum Thunindhavan', an upcoming Tamil action thriller written and directed by Pandiraj and produced by Sun Pictures.
The makers of the movie released the song's teaser on Pongal and set the Internet on fire way ahead of its release.
(Source: IANS)
