Zayn Malik has bearded, fans call him 'expensive Kabir Singh'

In the selfie, Zayn Malik wore a black leather jacket and dark glasses as he looked away from the camera, giving a glimpse of his beard. He didn't add a caption for the photo. Fans have compared him to Kabir Singh, actor Shahid Kapoor's character in a film by the same name. Taking to the social media platform, Zayn shared his picture sporting a bearded look.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Expensive Kabir Singh." "In India, Zayn is like expensive Kabir Singh," another person said. "Duplicate Kabir Singh," commented another Instagram user. "(@shahidkapoor) Kabir Singh," said a fan. A person also asked, "Kabir Singh is that you?"

Several fans also compared him with Osman Bey, the protagonist in the Turkish TV series, Kurulus: Osman. The role has been essayed by Burak Ozcivit. A fan wrote, "Woooow! How you look like @burakozcivit." "Dude he looked like Turkish Osman," commented another person. "Bro could be the next Ertugul," said a person.