Watch Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s sexy bath time

MUMBAI: So this is what happens behind closed doors…

Less than a week after Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement, the couple appeared to celebrate with some quality time together.

No, they didn't document a lavish vacation or a delicious meal at a restaurant. Instead, they decided to turn up the heat in a bathtub.

As seen on Megan's Instagram Stories, the pair hopped in a bubble-filled tub as they wrapped their feet around each other. In a romantic twist, roses were spread in the water as the duo celebrated their new relationship status.

While it may be a little TMI for some followers, this couple has never been one to shy away from their love after going public in June 2020. After all, this is the duo who drank each other's blood after getting engaged.

"The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," Megan said in a July 2020 episode of the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast. "We're actually two halves of the same soul I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away."

As for MGK, he still can't believe he ended up with the same actress he had a crush on for many years. After all, the rock star admitted to GQ that he had a poster of the Transformers actress on his bedroom wall growing up.

And for all the cynics out there, MGK has a message for them too.

"It seems like right when someone gets happy all the—I call them the miserables—all of the miserables come out," he once said. "They want you to join their club because they don't like happy."