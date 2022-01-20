For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  20 Jan 2022 12:09

Viacom18’s Youth, Music, and English Entertainment Cluster steps into the world of NFTs - Announces the launch of the NFT marketplace Fully Faltoo

MUMBAI: Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs), essentially blockchain-certified digital art, have been gaining immense popularity among brands, artists, celebrities, etc, both in India and globally. India’s leading media conglomerate Viacom18’s Youth, Music and English Entertainment (YME) cluster, is all geared up to set its foot in the rapidly growing digital space of non-fungible tokens with the announcement of the NFT marketplace Fullyfaltoonft.com, which has been setup by GuardianLink.io - a pioneer and innovator of NFT Technologies. This launch is said to be a first of its kind in India, from a Youth entertainment brand and creators/users on the marketplace can enjoy the safety benefits of GuardianLink.io’s Anti-RIP NFT technology. The marketplace will offer ‘fully valuable’ digital art conceptualized and created by the team that brings to life iconic brands like MTV, Vh1 and Comedy Central in India, and is all set to go live on 14th February 2022.

This initiative will also mark the extension of the FullyFaltoo franchise that went on from being a show on MTV and a brand solutions studio, to now an NFT marketplace, that will launch its diverse range of digital collectibles. Giving fans the opportunity to claim ownership over edgy and unique digital art pieces, the exclusive collectibles will also have creations inspired from iconic pop culture properties like Roadies and Bakra, and will be up for auction across the globe. With industry standard security layers enabled, users will be able to buy the NFTs at a set auction price. Users will have to register on the platform to be able to make a purchase through the use of a custodian wallet. The security layers setup by GuardianLink.io are to ensure security of minting, transferring and storing NFTs.

Speaking on the introduction of Viacom18’s maiden NFT offering, Anshul Ailawadi, Head – Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “The global Media and Entertainment industry has recognized the power of NFTs. As one of the world’s largest media markets, India is uniquely positioned to be at the focal point of this ‘Web3 revolution’. The brands that make our YME portfolio - MTV, MTV Beats, Vh1, Comedy Central and Colors Infinity, have always stayed ahead of the curve when it comes to emerging trends and pop culture. Our entry in the NFT space with Fully Faltoo is another step in the same direction.”He further added, “The Fully Faltoo collection will be edgy and quirky. This is special for us as we're giving our fans a chance to own a unique piece of our legacy. We look forward to building FullyFaltoonft.com as the go-to destination for must-have digital art.”

Speaking about the new offering, Ramkumar Subramaniam, Co-Founder & CEO, GuardianLink.io, says, “We are elated to work with India’s leading entertainment conglomerate - Viacom18 to launch this NFT marketplace. As a technology framework ecosystem, Guardian has always been on the forefront of the race to build and operate some of the largest Marketplaces and most advanced Creative NFTs in the space. With its foundation in Creative Media, Guardian has led the race in terms of designing high impact creative NFTs protected by our Anti.RIP technology and legitimacy protocol.”

To ensure wide-spread awareness on its maiden NFT marketplace FullyFaltooNFT.com, the cluster will roll out an elaborate integrated marketing plan that will leverage Viacom18’s presence on digital and linear TV. The Fully Faltoo campaign will also aim at educating consumers about non-fungible tokens and digital collectibles, while attracting viewers to bid on the platform.

Viacom18’s Fully Faltoo will go live globally on 14th February, 2022.

Visit fullyfaltoonft.com for more information.

Viacom18 Anshul Ailawadi
explore RNM

Games