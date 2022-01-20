For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  20 Jan 2022 15:29

Reason why Megan Fox can’t take Machine Gun Kelly’s ring off

MUMBAI: After publicly confessing his love to actress Megan Fox under a banyan tree and drinking each other’s blood, rapper Machine Gun Kelly is leaving no stone unturned to impress his lady-love. Sharing a video on his Instagram page, Machine Gun Kelly gave his fans a sneak peek of the engagement ring that he had exclusively designed with jewellery designer Stephen Webster. Meanwhile, he also revealed some distinct features of the ring in an interview with Vogue. The video showed a marvellous ring studded with a green emerald and a diamond. Kelly could also be seen sitting on his knees to propose to Megan in the clip while she was gazing at the dazzling gemstones. Detailing about the ring, Kelly wrote that the ring had his birthstone diamond and Megan’s birthstone emerald both embedded in it. In an interview with Vogue, Kelly said that he got the ring strategically crafted so that it comes apart to form two separate rings. When both the rings are together, they are held by a magnet in place and form an obscure heart. He further said in the interview that the gemstone is a thoroughbred Colombian emerald which was carved into a teardrop straight from the mine without any treatment. Taking his love to new heights, Kelly explained that the magnetic bands of the ring are actually thorns and that it would hurt Megan if she tries to take it off.

Through the caption of the video, Machine Gun Kelly revealed that it was no ordinary ring and detailed the thought process behind its design. He reiterated his love for Megan and wrote “yes, in this life and every life," while he also shared the way they fell in love under a banyan tree and got engaged in the same place.

The duo has been one of the wildest couples who have resorted to weird rituals to express their love for each other. Earlier, Megan had shared the heartwarming video where Kelly went down on his knees to propose to her. In the caption, Megan wrote about her moments with Kelly and how they met and concluded the note by saying “….and then we drank each other’s blood."

The rapper had earlier posted a picture on Instagram revealing that he wears a pendant that contains a drop of Megan’s blood.

