News |  20 Jan 2022 13:10 |  By RnMTeam

Rapper 100RBH gears up for new track 'Zanjeer', dedicates it to B.R. Ambedkar

MUMBAI: Rap artiste 100RBH a.k.a. Saurabh Abhyankar, who is known for socially-conscious rap music, is all set to release his new Marathi single 'Zanjeer' on January 21.

The artiste has been signed by DIVINE's Gully Gang Entertainment, which will be releasing his track on Gully Gang Records.

The single, produced by Karan Kanchan, boasts of socio-political critique and witty humour through razor-sharp lyrics which talk about societal discrimination and government apathy. The music video directed by Joel D'Souza was shot in the busy streets of Amravati as a mark of respect to the artiste's cultural roots, and will be released across all major streaming platforms.

Talking about the single 100RBH states, "Society at large is taking giant leaps when it comes to better forms of food, housing technology, education but we continue to undermine that progress by our discriminatory practices on the basis of race, gender and caste."

He's hopeful that his art would change the undercurrents of the general practices of the society, "I hope that 'Zanjeer' serves as a catalyst as we usher in a new year after a long haul with a pandemic and helps listeners to break free from socio-psychological conditioning while we make tangible progress in other materialistic areas of life."

Talking about his inspiration for the track, he adds, "This single is inspired and dedicated to the progressive movement spearheaded by my role model, Babasaheb Ambedkar. (Amravati lad) 100RBH."

Reinforcing his commitment to making music that is a torchbearer of change he adds, "I write revolutionary songs to spotlight attention on critical issues that have social relevance. My art is a representation of social inequalities and the brushed-under-the-carpet truths. The themes and languages that I explore are what the common man can relate to as I'm desirous of spearheading a nationwide movement."

"Rap has grown in India since the 2000s, embracing activism in the recent past, just as it was in the 1980s in the United States where it became a central form of representation for the black revolution. I'm proud to be representing the streets I grew up in because I make music for the masses", he signs off.

(Source: IANS)

