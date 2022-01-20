For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  20 Jan 2022 13:14 |  By RnMTeam

Machine Gun Kelly shares details about his engagement to Megan Fox

MUMBAI: No film crew required.

Fans got a front row seat to Machine Gun Kelly‘s proposal to Megan Fox when the Jennifer's Body star posted a stylized video of the romantic event to Instagram on Jan. 12.

Despite the magical moment being captured from multiple angles, the "Bloody Valentine" singer, 31, is clearing up any speculation that he hired professional help.

"I just recorded it on my cell phone. It wasn't like we had photographers or anything," MGK insisted to Vogue in a joint interview with his fiancée. "It was just like me setting my phone against a cup."

And while Megan said she doesn't "really look at social media," the twin flames decided to release the video on Instagram as a way to put the news of their engagement out themselves.
"We released it to control the narrative," explained MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker. "As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, ‘whoa!'"

The proposal took place Jan. 11 in Puerto Rico, the same spot where the two first fell hard and fast for each other on the set of the Randall Emmett movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.

"He asked me to marry him," the 35-year-old actress shared in her Instagram announcement alongside the video. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes,"
She concluded her post, "…and then we drank each other's blood."

On his own Instagram, MGK revealed an up-close look at her personalized engagement ring. The sparkler from Stephen Webster features both a diamond and Colombian emerald stone—a combination of their birth stones that symbolized "two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.

