For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  20 Jan 2022 17:21 |  By RnMTeam

Christina Aguilera to release Spanish song

MUMBAI: Christina Aguilera is set to drop her highly anticipated Spanish-language EP on Friday (Jan. 21). The chart-topping artist — who had been teasing her upcoming collaboration with Ozuna — also unveiled La Fuerza‘s tracklist Wednesday (Jan. 19)

Ahead of the EP drop, Aguilera released "Pa' Mis Muchachas," featuring Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso and "Somos Nada" in 2021. On Jan. 13, the singer released "Santo," feat. Ozuna, giving us a taste of what to expect on the upcoming album: heavenly high notes, sexy verses, and Aguilera's boss attitude bleeding through every track. See the full tracklist ahead, and prepare to add every song to your workout, getting-ready, and motivational playlists.
1 "Ya Llegué"
2 "Pa' Mis Muchachas"
3 "Somos Nada"
4 "Santo"
5 "Como Yo"
6 "La Reina"

Tags
Christina Aguilera Ya Llegué Pa' Mis Muchachas Somos Nada Santo Como Yo La Reina
Related news
News | 16 Dec 2021

Britney's lawyer slams Jamie Spears for 'attacking' daughter over interview

MUMBAI: Earlier this week, pop-singer Britney Spears slammed Diane Sawyer for a sit-down interview that took place when she was 21 years old.

read more
News | 09 Dec 2021

People's Choice Awards 2021: See Red Carpet Fashion look

MUMBAI: It's time to end 2021 on a celebratory note! After millions of votes from fans around the world were counted, the winners of the 2021 People's Choice Awards were finally revealed.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2021

Christina Aguilera won Music Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

MUMBAI: It's about time for Christina Aguilera's arrival!

read more
News | 22 Nov 2021

Britney calls out Christina for her red-carpet silence on conservatorship row

MUMBAI: Britney Spears took to her Instagram Stories on Friday evening (U.S. Time) to post a video of fellow '90s pop star, Christina Aguilera, who refused to answer a question about the Princess of Pop during a recent interview, reports 'Variety'.

read more
News | 23 Aug 2021

Christina Aguilera to headline queer music fest on Sept 11

MUMBAI: Pop singer Christina Aguilera is all set to headline the queer music festival LadyLand. The festival will take place in New York at the Brooklyn Mirage and Kings Hall on September 11.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA responds to Prime Ministers announcement on relaxing Plan B restrictions

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

News
Rizzle introduces a groundbreaking new feature ‘Filmi on Camera’

MUMBAI: Rizzle, a leading creator-first short-video app, has launched a game-changing feature caread more

News
Witness the first ever album play out hour for the weekend's Dawn FM exclusively on Radio One's 8@8

MUMBAI: Hold your breath, this one is for real!read more

News
Fantico introduces a list of bollywood collectibles

MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fieread more

News
Saregama signs an exclusive deal with Piku music composer- Anupam Roy

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest record label, announced an exclusive agreement with the Bengali read more

top# 5 articles

1
LGBTQIA+ Icon Adam Noviello Releases Gender Nonconforming Anthem of 2022 'Heretic', Out Now Via Global League

MUMBAI: Celebrating gender queerness, and all gender nonconforming humans, 'Heretic' is the new pop/ dance anthem set to ignite hearts, minds and...read more

2
Dil Tujhko Chahe: legendary lyricist Sayeed Quadri's new romantic track portrays innocent love at its best

MUMBAI: ‘Dil Chahe Tujhe’, a new romantic song of BLive Music label shows their commitment towards creating high-quality original music. What...read more

3
Salman Khan, Pragya Jaiswal star in Guru Randhawa, Iulia Vantur's music video

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and south actress Pragya Jaiswal are going to feature in the love track 'Main Chala' sung by Guru Randhawa...read more

4
Rapper 100RBH gears up for new track 'Zanjeer', dedicates it to B.R. Ambedkar

MUMBAI: Rap artiste 100RBH a.k.a. Saurabh Abhyankar, who is known for socially-conscious rap music, is all set to release his new Marathi single '...read more

5
Gunna passes The Weeknd in a photo finish to be at no. 1 on album chart

MUMBAI: Rapper Gunna's new album has topped the Billboard charts this week as it unexpectedly slipped past The Weeknd's, albeit in a photo finish...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games