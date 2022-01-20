Christina Aguilera to release Spanish song

MUMBAI: Christina Aguilera is set to drop her highly anticipated Spanish-language EP on Friday (Jan. 21). The chart-topping artist — who had been teasing her upcoming collaboration with Ozuna — also unveiled La Fuerza‘s tracklist Wednesday (Jan. 19)
Ahead of the EP drop, Aguilera released "Pa' Mis Muchachas," featuring Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso and "Somos Nada" in 2021. On Jan. 13, the singer released "Santo," feat. Ozuna, giving us a taste of what to expect on the upcoming album: heavenly high notes, sexy verses, and Aguilera's boss attitude bleeding through every track. See the full tracklist ahead, and prepare to add every song to your workout, getting-ready, and motivational playlists.
1 "Ya Llegué"
2 "Pa' Mis Muchachas"
3 "Somos Nada"
4 "Santo"
5 "Como Yo"
6 "La Reina"
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more
MUMBAI: Rizzle, a leading creator-first short-video app, has launched a game-changing feature caread more
MUMBAI: Hold your breath, this one is for real!read more
MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fieread more
MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest record label, announced an exclusive agreement with the Bengali read more
MUMBAI: Celebrating gender queerness, and all gender nonconforming humans, 'Heretic' is the new pop/ dance anthem set to ignite hearts, minds and...read more
MUMBAI: ‘Dil Chahe Tujhe’, a new romantic song of BLive Music label shows their commitment towards creating high-quality original music. What...read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and south actress Pragya Jaiswal are going to feature in the love track 'Main Chala' sung by Guru Randhawa...read more
MUMBAI: Rap artiste 100RBH a.k.a. Saurabh Abhyankar, who is known for socially-conscious rap music, is all set to release his new Marathi single '...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Gunna's new album has topped the Billboard charts this week as it unexpectedly slipped past The Weeknd's, albeit in a photo finish...read more