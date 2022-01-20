Christina Aguilera to release Spanish song

MUMBAI: Christina Aguilera is set to drop her highly anticipated Spanish-language EP on Friday (Jan. 21). The chart-topping artist — who had been teasing her upcoming collaboration with Ozuna — also unveiled La Fuerza‘s tracklist Wednesday (Jan. 19)

Ahead of the EP drop, Aguilera released "Pa' Mis Muchachas," featuring Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso and "Somos Nada" in 2021. On Jan. 13, the singer released "Santo," feat. Ozuna, giving us a taste of what to expect on the upcoming album: heavenly high notes, sexy verses, and Aguilera's boss attitude bleeding through every track. See the full tracklist ahead, and prepare to add every song to your workout, getting-ready, and motivational playlists.

1 "Ya Llegué"

2 "Pa' Mis Muchachas"

3 "Somos Nada"

4 "Santo"

5 "Como Yo"

6 "La Reina"