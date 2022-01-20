Britney alleges her father pitched cooking reality show during conservatorship

MUMBAI: The legal fight between the pop icon Britney Spears and her father Jamie seems to be turning ugly as new documents filed by the singer's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, state that her father and his lawyers squeezed more than $36 million from her estate throughout the course of the conservatorship, reports 'Variety'.
Jamie Spears also tried to pitch a cooking reality show in 2015 to networks. The show would have been titled 'Cookin' Cruzin' and 'Chaos with Jamie Spears', using his earnings in his role as conservator, to advance his catering business.
The documents, accessed by 'Variety', were filed in response to the father's request to the court to have his daughter continue paying his legal fees, despite being suspended from her conservatorship.
"Mr. Spears also exploited his role as Conservator to prevail upon Ms Spears's tour staff to help him turn his catering business into a Hollywood career," the documents read. They went on to state that Jamie Spears earned $6,314,307.99 throughout the conservatorship, with the most recent payment being $192,000 in 2020.
The papers, quoted by 'Variety', described Jamie Spears as "an ignominiously suspended conservator -- of a conservatorship that has been terminated", and noted that he now sought "to syphon even more money from his daughter".
They added: "Mr Spears should be required to pay his legal fees ... if he has already dissipated those funds, he should consider hiring other, less expensive counsel whom he can afford."
(Source: IANS)
