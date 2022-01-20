For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  20 Jan 2022 12:27 |  By RnMTeam

Britney alleges her father pitched cooking reality show during conservatorship

MUMBAI: The legal fight between the pop icon Britney Spears and her father Jamie seems to be turning ugly as new documents filed by the singer's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, state that her father and his lawyers squeezed more than $36 million from her estate throughout the course of the conservatorship, reports 'Variety'.

Jamie Spears also tried to pitch a cooking reality show in 2015 to networks. The show would have been titled 'Cookin' Cruzin' and 'Chaos with Jamie Spears', using his earnings in his role as conservator, to advance his catering business.

The documents, accessed by 'Variety', were filed in response to the father's request to the court to have his daughter continue paying his legal fees, despite being suspended from her conservatorship.

"Mr. Spears also exploited his role as Conservator to prevail upon Ms Spears's tour staff to help him turn his catering business into a Hollywood career," the documents read. They went on to state that Jamie Spears earned $6,314,307.99 throughout the conservatorship, with the most recent payment being $192,000 in 2020.

The papers, quoted by 'Variety', described Jamie Spears as "an ignominiously suspended conservator -- of a conservatorship that has been terminated", and noted that he now sought "to syphon even more money from his daughter".

They added: "Mr Spears should be required to pay his legal fees ... if he has already dissipated those funds, he should consider hiring other, less expensive counsel whom he can afford."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Britney Spears Mathew Rosengart Variety Hollywood
Related news
News | 09 Dec 2021

Britney Spears can now sign her own financial papers, declares judge

MUMBAI: Pop singer Britney Spears can now sign her own financial paperwork, has been declared by the Los Angeles Superior Court judge, who formally ended the conservatorship.

read more
News | 07 Dec 2021

Drake withdraws two Grammy nominations; reasons not known yet

MUMBAI: Drake has withdrawn his two 2022 Grammy nominations, a rep for the Recording Academy has confirmed to 'Variety'. Drake's rep did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

read more
News | 22 Nov 2021

Britney's fiance thanks her for putting his career 'on the map'

MUMBAI: Breaking his silence now that Britney Spears' conservatorship is over, the pop singer's fiance Sam Asghari said he was absolutely sure that she would win her legal battle.

read more
News | 22 Nov 2021

Britney calls out Christina for her red-carpet silence on conservatorship row

MUMBAI: Britney Spears took to her Instagram Stories on Friday evening (U.S. Time) to post a video of fellow '90s pop star, Christina Aguilera, who refused to answer a question about the Princess of Pop during a recent interview, reports 'Variety'.

read more
News | 13 Nov 2021

Britney Spears speaks out after conservatorship termination

MUMBAI: Following the most pivotal court date in her conservatorship saga, which officially ended 13 years of restrictions and monitoring, pop star Britney Spears is speaking out and rejoicing.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Rizzle introduces a groundbreaking new feature ‘Filmi on Camera’

MUMBAI: Rizzle, a leading creator-first short-video app, has launched a game-changing feature caread more

News
Witness the first ever album play out hour for the weekend's Dawn FM exclusively on Radio One's 8@8

MUMBAI: Hold your breath, this one is for real!read more

News
Fantico introduces a list of bollywood collectibles

MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fieread more

News
Saregama signs an exclusive deal with Piku music composer- Anupam Roy

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest record label, announced an exclusive agreement with the Bengali read more

News
Chingari and Bengal Pictures collaborate for Bengal Market growth

MUMBAI: Chingari has yet again collaborated to enter another growing regional musical market.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Salman Khan, Pragya Jaiswal star in Guru Randhawa, Iulia Vantur's music video

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and south actress Pragya Jaiswal are going to feature in the love track 'Main Chala' sung by Guru Randhawa...read more

2
Rapper 100RBH gears up for new track 'Zanjeer', dedicates it to B.R. Ambedkar

MUMBAI: Rap artiste 100RBH a.k.a. Saurabh Abhyankar, who is known for socially-conscious rap music, is all set to release his new Marathi single '...read more

3
Gunna passes The Weeknd in a photo finish to be at no. 1 on album chart

MUMBAI: Rapper Gunna's new album has topped the Billboard charts this week as it unexpectedly slipped past The Weeknd's, albeit in a photo finish...read more

4
Amaal Mallik's 'Tum Ho Toh' features in 'Family Guy'

MUMBAI: Musician Amaal Mallik's superhit song 'Tum Ho Toh' featured in 'Family Guy', one of the funniest and long-running international animated...read more

5
Rapper 100RBH gears up for new track 'Zanjeer', dedicates it to B.R. Ambedkar

MUMBAI: Rap artiste 100RBH a.k.a. Saurabh Abhyankar, who is known for socially-conscious rap music, is all set to release his new Marathi single '...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games