For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  20 Jan 2022 12:39 |  By RnMTeam

Amaal Mallik's 'Tum Ho Toh' features in 'Family Guy'

MUMBAI: Musician Amaal Mallik's superhit song 'Tum Ho Toh' featured in 'Family Guy', one of the funniest and long-running international animated series.

The music composer is excited that the vibe of the song resonated with the makers of his favourite series.

Amaal said: "I'm thrilled that a show that popular and global looped 'Tum Ho Toh' in for one of its episodes. What's more rewarding than having makers resonate with your creative work. Watching the episode refreshed my memories of creating the song with Shaan & Rashmi Virag."

The original is a love song that has been sung by Shaan, written by Rashmi Virag and it features Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem.

The instrumental of Amaal's song appears in Episode 11 of Season 20. The part that has Mallik's piece of music looped in shows the notorious infant Stewie and his mother Lois at a drum circle.

Amaal added: "A lot of my music is heard and seen on very popular fiction and non-fiction shows in India but this is a special first for me and I thank all those who so proudly brought the episode to my notice. Gratitude to those rooting for my music."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Amaal Mallik Tum Ho Toh Family Guy
Related news
News | 08 Dec 2021

Amaal Mallik: Fame and money will run out, only music will remain

MUMBAI: Music composer Amaal Mallik, who is known for his firm opinions citing the hard-hitting facts about life, recently shared an inspiring message on his Instagram for all aspiring musicians.

read more
News | 07 Sep 2021

Composing 'Bell Bottom' music was like being part of history: Amaal Mallik

MUMBAI: Music composer Amaal Mallik has composed music for the song 'Tum Aaogey' for the recent film 'Bell Bottom'.

read more
News | 03 Sep 2021

Armaan Malik – Amaal Mallik bring love to the forefront on this week's episode of Unacademy Unwind with MTV

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik have a rich background in music training under their grandfather, the prolific Sardar Mallik, so writing soulful ballads runs in their veins.

read more
News | 21 Jun 2021

Global pop superstar Dua Lipa’s smash hit ‘Levitating’ remixed by iconic Indian producer Amaal Malik featuring pop sensations Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar

MUMBAI: Today, on to celebrate the ‘World Music Day’, Dua Lipa & Amaal Mallik release the official lyrics video of their chart-topping remix of Dua Lipa’s global superhit song ‘Levitating’, remixed by none other than beloved multi-award winning Indian music producer Amaal Mallik.

read more
News | 18 Jun 2021

Armaan Malik to birthday boy Amaal: Whatever I am today is because of you

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik took to social media on Wednesday to share a special wish for his elder brother, singer-composer Amaal Mallik, on his birthday.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Rizzle introduces a groundbreaking new feature ‘Filmi on Camera’

MUMBAI: Rizzle, a leading creator-first short-video app, has launched a game-changing feature caread more

News
Witness the first ever album play out hour for the weekend's Dawn FM exclusively on Radio One's 8@8

MUMBAI: Hold your breath, this one is for real!read more

News
Fantico introduces a list of bollywood collectibles

MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fieread more

News
Saregama signs an exclusive deal with Piku music composer- Anupam Roy

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest record label, announced an exclusive agreement with the Bengali read more

News
Chingari and Bengal Pictures collaborate for Bengal Market growth

MUMBAI: Chingari has yet again collaborated to enter another growing regional musical market.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Gunna passes The Weeknd in a photo finish to be at no. 1 on album chart

MUMBAI: Rapper Gunna's new album has topped the Billboard charts this week as it unexpectedly slipped past The Weeknd's, albeit in a photo finish...read more

2
Rapper 100RBH gears up for new track 'Zanjeer', dedicates it to B.R. Ambedkar

MUMBAI: Rap artiste 100RBH a.k.a. Saurabh Abhyankar, who is known for socially-conscious rap music, is all set to release his new Marathi single '...read more

3
Salman Khan, Pragya Jaiswal star in Guru Randhawa, Iulia Vantur's music video

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and south actress Pragya Jaiswal are going to feature in the love track 'Main Chala' sung by Guru Randhawa...read more

4
Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series & Salman Khan Films brings to you the soulful track, ‘Main Chala’!

MUMBAI: The start of 2022 has seen a roster of tracks released by T-Series which have all hit the right notes among music lovers everywhere....read more

5
Cute Look Entertainment presents a new age millenial song Touch Ka Phone

MUMBAI: Cute Look Entertainment released its new song Touch Ka Phone starring Heena Panchal, Abram Puttan.The song with its quirky lyrics and peppy...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games