News |  19 Jan 2022 17:23 |  By RnMTeam

"Tum Tum" from Enemy crosses 100 million views on YouTube; becomes the first Tamil song from South to hit 250k plus on Instagram reels!!

MUMBAI: 'Tum Tum', the romantic hit number from Tamil action entertainer, Enemy has crossed 100 million views on YouTube. The song which features Mrinalini and Vishal is creating a stir on Instagram too and crossed 250k views on Reels.

Tum Tum is now music composer Thaman S’ biggest Tamil hit of 2021, after a slew of hits in Telugu in 2020 and 2021. The music album of Enemy has received an overwhelming response and the album has crossed 200 million streams across video and audio platforms.

Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies is the official music and digital marketing partner and has played a pivotal role in the digital amplification of the album. Starting from the teaser launch to the entire music distribution and digital marketing of the music across various platforms like YouTube, and music streaming platforms like JioSaavn, Gaana, Spotify, Apple music etc., Divo has successfully executed it over 2 months.

Speaking on the success of Tum Tum, Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director, Divo said, “We are glad to receive such an overwhelming response of love and acceptance by the fans and audiences of Tum Tum and Enemy. Digital has become a great platform for movie actors to connect with their fans and it was quite a challenge to build a community across multiple platforms. The team at Divo has done a commendable job, and we are thankful to the team of Enemy for allowing us to be part of this movie.”

“Digital is here to stay, bringing with it new opportunities and we look forward to offering innovative options in the future too”, he further added.

Producer Vinod Kumar of Mini Studio, said, “Tum Tum has received a fantastic response and I am thankful to all the fans who made this possible. 100 million views is a milestone we have achieved and big thanks to digital streaming platforms that have made it easy for us to reach out to the audience and welcome the love they shower on our work.”

Enemy was released in November 2021 and is directed by Anand Shankar and produced by Vinod Kumar’s Mini Studio.

Divo is one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies that offers publishing and distribution outreach to independent artists, labels, musicians, and content creators. Their online video content partners include leading TV channels, movie rights holders, film studios, music labels, artists, and various digital content creators and YouTubers across India with a strong presence in South Indian content.

Tags
Tum Tum Youtube song music
