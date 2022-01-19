Shikhar Dhawan plays flute, Prithvi Shaw raps on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

MUMBAI: Ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will be seen showing his not-so-known talent of playing the flute on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He is coming as a special guest with fellow cricketer Prithvi Shaw.
While Shikhar Dhawan played the tune of 'Hoton Se Chhulo Tum' sung by the late and legendary singer Jagjit Singh on the flute, Prithvi is seen rapping 'Apna Time Aayega'.
Host Kapil Sharma says: "It is rightly said that our country has abundant talent. Shikhar and Prithvi are exceptional cricketers but they are hidden artists as well."
The special guests will also be sharing some unknown moments from the cricket field.
'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs every Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Hold your breath, this one is for real!read more
MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fieread more
MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest record label, announced an exclusive agreement with the Bengali read more
MUMBAI: Chingari has yet again collaborated to enter another growing regional musical market.read more
MUMBAI: Art Community and Ticketing platform Skillbox recently hired Roydon Bangera to Division Hread more
MUMBAI: Pop star Katy Perry has revealed what her fiance and actor Orlando Bloom's "worst habit" is. She said it is leaving used dental floss all...read more
MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker kicked off the new year with a sweet matching moment!The engaged couple are shown snuggled up on a...read more
Tarra is an upcoming 18 year old songwriter and singer. She recently released her new single “ I’m Not Me When I’m With You” post the success of her...read more
MUMBAI: Ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will be seen showing his not-so-known talent of playing the flute on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He is coming as a...read more
MUMBAI: The start of 2022 has seen a roster of tracks released by T-Series which have all hit the right notes among music lovers everywhere....read more