Music Moves Europe Awards 2022 show announcement

MUMBAI: The award ceremony of the Music Moves Europe Awards will be broadcast via mmeawards.eu, as well as the platform of the online edition of ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag), 3fm.nl/esns on January 20 at 20:00 hours, CET.
The ceremony of the Music Moves Europe Awards – the European music prize for emerging artists representing the sound of today and tomorrow – will host most of the nominated artists in session, and will feature the reveal of the winners, including the prestigious Grand Jury Prize as well as the coveted Public Choice Award. The viewers of the Music Moves Europe Awards ceremony will be welcomed by hosts Naaz and Fernando Halman. Dutch artist Naaz won the Public Choice Award in 2020 and Fernando Halman is presenter at Dutch radio station FunX.
This year’s Music Moves Europe nominees are: Alina Pash (Ukraine), Anna (Italy), Balkan Taksim (Romania), Blanks (The Netherlands), Denise Chaila (Ireland), aeva (Hungary), DORA (Spain), Francis of Delirium (Luxembourg), Friedberg (Austria), Jada (Denmark), Ladaniva (Armenia), Meskerem Mees (Belgium), Mezerg (France), Nenny (Portugal), and Zoe Wees (Germany).
Music Moves Europe Awards - Hosts: Fernando Halman and Naaz
Music Moves Europe Awards - The Jury:
As the nominees are very diverse in style, genre, and personality, the judges come from different backgrounds in the music industry as well. Each jury member represents a distinct expertise.
Music fans across Europe will vote to select the winner of the Public Choice Award 2022 via the Music Moves Europe Awards website; www.mmeawards.eu. The nominee with the most votes wins the Public Choice Award. Last year's Public Choice Award Winner, the Ukrainian hip hop artist Alyona Alyona, is now a member of the jury of the Music Moves Europe Awards for 2022.
Five artists will be selected as winners by the international jury and one artist wins the Grand Jury Prize. All winners will be revealed at the Music Moves Europe Awards ceremony on Thursday January 20, 2022.
Prize package
Five Music Moves Europe Award winners will receive € 10.000,- each. The winner of the Grand Jury Award will receive €10.000 and a green touring voucher worth €5.000.
All fifteen nominees are invited for a business education day, with best practices in the music industry, organised by ESNS and its partners; the live sector (Liveurope, Yourope and Live DMA), the recording industry (IMPALA and Digital Music Europe), the International Music Managers Forum (IMMF) The European Music Exporters Exchange (EMEE).
