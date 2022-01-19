For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Jan 2022 11:27 |  By RnMTeam

Divyanka Tripathi’s transition reel on her latest song ‘Babul Da Vedha’ is stealing our hearts

MUMBAI: Talented and flawless actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, known for her most popular television show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ was last seen in a reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’, has now entered the independent music video. She made her music video debut with ‘Babul da Vehda’, an achingly beautiful music video composed by Meet Bros and sung by Asees Kaur which has been currently trending on Instagram reels.

The actress who plays Punjabi girl in her debut music video Babul Da Vehda, recently put up transition reel on her social media flaunting her red emblished Salwar suit with her beautiful smile. She captioned her post, “I was eagerly waiting to #reel this one.#FaceSwipe and put your transformation reels with #BabulDaVehda”.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Asees Kaur Meet Bros Instagram music
