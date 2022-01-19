Divyanka Tripathi’s transition reel on her latest song ‘Babul Da Vedha’ is stealing our hearts

MUMBAI: Talented and flawless actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, known for her most popular television show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ was last seen in a reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’, has now entered the independent music video. She made her music video debut with ‘Babul da Vehda’, an achingly beautiful music video composed by Meet Bros and sung by Asees Kaur which has been currently trending on Instagram reels.
The actress stuns us with her beautiful Indian look, take a look here
The actress who plays Punjabi girl in her debut music video Babul Da Vehda, recently put up transition reel on her social media flaunting her red emblished Salwar suit with her beautiful smile. She captioned her post, “I was eagerly waiting to #reel this one.#FaceSwipe and put your transformation reels with #BabulDaVehda”.
MUMBAI: Hold your breath, this one is for real!read more
MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fieread more
MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest record label, announced an exclusive agreement with the Bengali read more
MUMBAI: Chingari has yet again collaborated to enter another growing regional musical market.read more
MUMBAI: Art Community and Ticketing platform Skillbox recently hired Roydon Bangera to Division Hread more
MUMBAI: The start of 2022 has seen a roster of tracks released by T-Series which have all hit the right notes among music lovers everywhere....read more
MUMBAI: Ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will be seen showing his not-so-known talent of playing the flute on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He is coming as a...read more
MUMBAI: Pop star Katy Perry has revealed what her fiance and actor Orlando Bloom's "worst habit" is. She said it is leaving used dental floss all...read more
MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker kicked off the new year with a sweet matching moment!The engaged couple are shown snuggled up on a...read more
Tarra is an upcoming 18 year old songwriter and singer. She recently released her new single “ I’m Not Me When I’m With You” post the success of her...read more