News |  19 Jan 2022 17:18

Cute Look Entertainment presents a new age millenial song Touch Ka Phone

MUMBAI: Cute Look Entertainment released its new song Touch Ka Phone starring Heena Panchal, Abram Puttan.The song with its quirky lyrics and peppy music bagging all the applauds from listerners. Vocals of the song given by Mannat Noor, who has made the song a new age millenial song. The song has been created keepind the trend of the rigional music connecting to todays millennials.

The lyrics of the song is grabbing all the eyeballs with its catchy metaphors that people are using these days. Lyrics, Video, music and vocals are the perfect amalgamation to string the chords.

Talking about the song actress Heena Panchal says, "When I first heard the song Touch Ka Phone I found it very catchy and I immediately said yes for doing the song and decided to make this song a trending one. Also I Love dancing to the core so while I was shooting for this song I enjoyed alot.

Actor Abram Puttam says, " When Sameer sir called me for the song, I was having no idea about the song but when I heard the song I truly liked it and got really excited at the same time I was so nervous because I have to dance in the video but the team was so cordinating and also I got motivated by there hardwork.So I decided I have to give my best and when the shooting started I started dancing and it happened and I was so happy that made it finally.

Touch ka phone is directed by Pavan BOB and produced By Sameer and Music composed by Sameer and Anique, Song co- produced by Nextin Nilesh. The Song has been released on Cute Look Entertainment official YouTube channel.

Cute Look Entertainment song Touch Ka Phone
News
Witness the first ever album play out hour for the weekend's Dawn FM exclusively on Radio One's 8@8

MUMBAI: Hold your breath, this one is for real!read more

News
Fantico introduces a list of bollywood collectibles

MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fieread more

News
Saregama signs an exclusive deal with Piku music composer- Anupam Roy

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest record label, announced an exclusive agreement with the Bengali read more

News
Chingari and Bengal Pictures collaborate for Bengal Market growth

MUMBAI: Chingari has yet again collaborated to enter another growing regional musical market.read more

News
Art Community and Ticketing Platform - Skillbox, hires Roydon Bangera as Division Head - West & Head Of Brand Partnerships

MUMBAI: Art Community and Ticketing platform Skillbox recently hired Roydon Bangera to Division Hread more

