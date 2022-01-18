twocolors drop exhilarating official video for 'Feel It 2'

MUMBAI: World-conquering dance duo twocolors have unveiled the official video for their latest single ‘Feel It 2’, out now.
Supported by Samsung and directed by twocolors themselves, the vibrant, fast-paced official video for ‘Feel It 2’ features scintillating footage from a recent show in Helsinki. A certified hit, the track has already amassed millions of plays globally.
It follows hit singles ‘Passion’ and ‘Bloodstream’, tracks that have racked up over 50 million combined Spotify streams, with the latter also later remixed by Belgian DJ and producer Lost Frequencies.
Prior to that was ‘Lovefool’, an infectious rework of the track of the same name by The Cardigans, which peaked at #4 in UK Shazam Discovery and reached #21 in the Global Shazam Chart with over 4 million tags, trending ‘Top 20’ in over 30 countries. It is officially platinum-certified in Germany, gold-certified in Canada, France, Italy and Poland, platinum in Finland, double-platinum in Austria and Switzerland and triple-platinum in Russia. With a total of over 1.58 billion global streams, the pair’s monthly listeners have now skyrocketed to over 7 million. What’s more, twocolors have amassed over 478,00 radio plays across 64 countries since joining UMG 18 months ago.
The exhilarating official video for ‘Feel It 2’ is a perfect match for the upbeat vibe of the track itself.
MUMBAI: Hold your breath, this one is for real!read more
MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fieread more
MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest record label, announced an exclusive agreement with the Bengali read more
MUMBAI: Chingari has yet again collaborated to enter another growing regional musical market.read more
MUMBAI: Art Community and Ticketing platform Skillbox recently hired Roydon Bangera to Division Hread more
MUMBAI: VYRL Bhojpuri presents their first release of 2022 with the sensational superstar Khesari Lal Yadav. Co-sung by Priyanka Singh ‘Aashiq’ is a...read more
MUMBAI: World-conquering dance duo twocolors have unveiled the official video for their latest single ‘Feel It 2’, out now. Supported by Samsung and...read more
MUMBAI: John Mayer and Jeff Ross are remembering their friend Bob Saget. Just days after the actor was found dead in a Florida hotel, his pals...read more
MUMBAI: Songfest introduced their own digital IP called "Xplore", an online video fete, where 6 artists have been selected from across India. Xplore...read more
MUMBAI: Pop star Katy Perry has revealed what her fiance and actor Orlando Bloom's "worst habit" is. She said it is leaving used dental floss all...read more