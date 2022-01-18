Scandinavian melodic death metal band HAUNTED BY SILHOUETTES sign with Eclipse Records, new EP 'No Man Isle' scheduled for May 6, 2022

MUMBAI: Eclipse Records is extremely excited to announce the signing of Scandinavian melodic death metal band Haunted By Silhouettes to an exclusive worldwide deal! The band is from Trondheim (Norway) and they were formed in 2013. Haunted By Silhouettes just wrapped up production on their latest EP album No Man Isle and it is scheduled to be released worldwide on May 6, 2022.
Get a taste of Haunted By Silhouettes by checking out their self-released music video from 2019 for the song "Jakta" below:
“I’m very stoked that we’re signing with Eclipse Records" says guitarist Per Kristian Grimsland. ". We’ve been looking for a new label home, with an experienced team and nice people to work with. And we feel Eclipse Records is just that, so we’re very happy! We’re ready to commit, step things up and work hard in this partnership!" Vocalist Mathias Jamtli Rya adds "This is a true first for Haunted By Silhouettes in terms of working with a long-standing international label that shares the same visions as us. I can’t be more excited about working together with Eclipse and to see what we’ll accomplish together."
For more information on Haunted By Silhouettes, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, and follow the band on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal, Amazon Music, and Deezer now!
No Man Isle track listing
01. Departure
02. Flock
03. Icon
04. Selkie
05. No Man Isle
Haunted By Silhouettes discography
No Man Isle (EP) - 2022
The Last Day on Earth (LP) – 2019
Shortcuts to Dead Ends (LP) - 2018
Haunted By Silhouettes current lineup
Mathias Jamtli Rye (vocals), Stian Hoel Fossen (guitar), Per Kristian Grimsland (guitar), Ola Kjøren Nilsen (bass), Håvard Bustad (drums)
