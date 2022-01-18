Popular Assamese singer Zublee Baruah is all set to release her first Punjabi single ‘Roka Roka’

MUMBAI: Popular Assamese singer-composer Zublee Baruah who’s given several regional hit tracks like Maya Motho Maya, Nahar, Gaan and Janmo to name a few, is all set to foray into main stream Punjabi music with an out and out fun track called ‘Roka-Roka'. The track starring Rohan Mehra and Rumman Shahrukh will be releasing on 20th January on ii Music's official YouTube channel. This is the first time that Zublee is singing a punjabi track and the team have left no stone unturned to make this one a chart buster.

The quirky track is written and composed by Goldie Sohel whose previous tracks 'Aaj Sajeya' and 'Kareeb' are still fresh in the minds of music buffs.

"Roka-Roka is a playful, quirky track which has a lot of fun elements in it. It’s one of those songs which is bound to be on everyone’s playlist. ‘Roka Roka’ is a fun take on the many jovial moments between a young couple, where the girl is teasing her long-term boyfriend to get ready for ‘Roka’, else she will get engaged to another man. Both Rohan Mehra and Rumman Shahrukh have surrendered to the parts and their performances have only enhanced the final product.” says a source.

Commenting on the same, Tarsame Mittal, founder of ii Music says "Zublee Baruah is talented musician and we as a label always keep encouraging such talents. The song is all about young love and will resonate will the youth of today. The relatability factor is one of ‘Roka Roka’s biggest USPs. With the ongoing wedding season, this song has all the makings of a becoming the next shaadi anthem.” He says.

Commenting on the same, Rohan Mehra says "It was a great experience while working with ii Music's team. We shot on the first of January the year couldn’t have begun on a better note. The track is really peppy and fun and the atmosphere on sets was just that as well. I have donned a traditional punjabi outfit and I’m really happy with the way the video has come out. Looking forward to the audiences’ reaction now."

The singer of the track, Zublee Baruah feels that the song is special for her in many ways, "This is much more then a song for me. The entire journey of Roka Roka has been extremely special & being my first Punjabi Single this will for always remain my most loved one. Would like to thank Goldie Sohel, Tarsame Mittal, Manash Borthakur, Pankaj Borah, Tapas Roy, Shomu Seal, Pranjal, Ishaan Das, IImusic, Rumman Shahrukh, Rohan Mehra, Deepak Taggar, Gaurav Chawla, Tanvi Asher, Alaap Gosher , Siddharth, Riddip , Ayushi, Ritwik, Smita, Kalyani (Sorry If I have missed out on anyone) the entire team of Roka Roka & a very special one for my family my team TM Talent Management. This wouldn’t have been possible without you all. Now I just hope & pray that Roka Roka gets all the love.

Happy & Hearty we present our song Roka Roka to you all. It’s all yours now," says Zublee.