News |  17 Jan 2022 16:20 |  By RnMTeam

Is Jubin Nautiyal’s next song with T-Series based on a book about him?

MUMBAI: Jubin Nautiyal is one of the most popular singers in the country who’s music has made waves in the industry ever since he stepped into the world. A leaked video on Instagram revealed Jubin Nautiyal occupied with a gripping novel it seems. Take a look closer and the book is based on Jubin himself! Titled ‘A World Without You’, the book has a picture of the singer himself and it’s got us scratching our heads if his next song with T-Series is based on a book all about him? For the next single, music is by Rochak Kohli and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

A book on Jubin and a song on the same, we surely need more details on this one!

Tags
Jubin Nautiyal song T-Series
