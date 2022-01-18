For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  18 Jan 2022 15:31 |  By RnMTeam

Catalogue sales spin millions for music's superstars

MUMBAI: Its raining catalogue deals for International music artistes. The latest to join the bandwagon, which spells millions for the performers, is American singer-songwriter-producerJohn Legend, who's known for chartbusters such as 'Get Lifted' and 'Love in the Future'.

Legend has sold the rights of his music to two companies -- global investment firm KKR and music company BMG, each of them acquiring a 50 per cent stake in the artiste's catalogue for an undisclosed fee.

The two companies had earlier come together to purchase the publishing rights and back catalogue of the American rock band ZZ Top in December 2021.

Under the partnership, KKR plans to invest in the catalogue through its private credit investment funds and vehicles. It will own its interest in music through Chord Music Partners, a recently launched platform of the global investment firm.

BMG also recently acquired the rights to the back catalogues of Tina Turner. Known as the 'queen of rock'n'roll', the American-Swiss singer-songwriter sold her music catalogue spanning six decades, including hits such as 'What's Love Got to Do With It' and 'Private Dancer' to BMG, according to 'The Guardian'.

Turner also handed over her artiste's and writer's shares of her recordings and the management of her name, image and likeness, making it the largest deal ever with a single artiste in the history of BMG, a German music rights management company.

Similarly, the late David Bowie's estate sold the publishing rights of the glam rock icon's entire body of work to Warner Chappell Music for a reported $250 million.

The deal includes hundreds of songs from Bowie's career that spanned six decades. The assets include classics like 'Space Oddity', 'Changes', 'Life on Mars?' and 'Heroes'. Warner Chappell Music now owns Bowie's work as a songwriter as well as a recording artiste.

The biggest deal in publishing sales, as reported by IANS earlier, has been secured by the rock legend Bruce Springsteen, who sold all of his recordings and publishing rights to Sony for a reported $500 million.

Sony now houses 20 of Springsteen's studio albums, including evergreen classics such as 'Born To Run', 'The River' and 'Born In The USA', according to multiple US reports and bbc.com.

The practice of catalogue deals has been a part of the music industry, but what makes the latest publishing sales frenzy stand out is that it seems to be fetching record gains for musicians.

On the artiste's part, the deals are seen as immediate financial security to them and their estates. The labels or corporate entities that buy the rights for really big bucks hope to profit from new revenue streams over the framework of film and TV licensing, merchandising, cover versions and performance royalties.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer songwriter producer John Legend Get Lifted Love in the Future
Related news
News | 18 Jan 2022

Assamese singer Zublee Baruah on her first Punjabi single 'Roka Roka'

MUMBAI: Popular Assamese singer-composer Zublee Baruah who's given several regional hit tracks like 'Maya Motho Maya', 'Nahar', 'Gaan' and 'Janmo', is all set to foray into mainstream Punjabi music with her new track 'Roka-Roka'.

read more
News | 18 Jan 2022

Katy Perry reveals beau Orlando Bloom's grossest habit

MUMBAI: Pop star Katy Perry has revealed what her fiance and actor Orlando Bloom's "worst habit" is. She said it is leaving used dental floss all over their bathroom.

read more
News | 18 Jan 2022

Popular Assamese singer Zublee Baruah is all set to release her first Punjabi single ‘Roka Roka’

MUMBAI: Popular Assamese singer-composer Zublee Baruah who’s given several regional hit tracks like Maya Motho Maya, Nahar, Gaan and Janmo to name a few, is all set to foray into main stream Punjabi music with an out and out fun track called ‘Roka-Roka'.

read more
News | 17 Jan 2022

John Mayer and Jeff Ross' gave tribute to Bob Saget

MUMBAI: John Mayer and Jeff Ross are remembering their friend Bob Saget.

read more
News | 17 Jan 2022

Music artist "Tarra" releases her latest pop track " I'm Not Me When I’m With You”.

Tarra is an upcoming 18 year old songwriter and singer. She recently released her new single “ I’m Not Me When I’m With You” post the success of her previous release “This Isn’t Love”.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Witness the first ever album play out hour for the weekend's Dawn FM exclusively on Radio One's 8@8

MUMBAI: Hold your breath, this one is for real!read more

News
Fantico introduces a list of bollywood collectibles

MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fieread more

News
Saregama signs an exclusive deal with Piku music composer- Anupam Roy

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest record label, announced an exclusive agreement with the Bengali read more

News
Chingari and Bengal Pictures collaborate for Bengal Market growth

MUMBAI: Chingari has yet again collaborated to enter another growing regional musical market.read more

News
Art Community and Ticketing Platform - Skillbox, hires Roydon Bangera as Division Head - West & Head Of Brand Partnerships

MUMBAI: Art Community and Ticketing platform Skillbox recently hired Roydon Bangera to Division Hread more

top# 5 articles

1
Assamese singer Zublee Baruah on her first Punjabi single 'Roka Roka'

MUMBAI: Popular Assamese singer-composer Zublee Baruah who's given several regional hit tracks like 'Maya Motho Maya', 'Nahar', 'Gaan' and 'Janmo',...read more

2
Khesari Lal Yadav releases his first song 'Aashiq' with VYRL Bhojpuri, making this the first ever internationally shot Bhojpuri video

MUMBAI: VYRL Bhojpuri presents their first release of 2022 with the sensational superstar Khesari Lal Yadav. Co-sung by Priyanka Singh ‘Aashiq’ is a...read more

3
twocolors drop exhilarating official video for 'Feel It 2'

MUMBAI: World-conquering dance duo twocolors have unveiled the official video for their latest single ‘Feel It 2’, out now. Supported by Samsung and...read more

4
John Mayer and Jeff Ross' gave tribute to Bob Saget

MUMBAI: John Mayer and Jeff Ross are remembering their friend Bob Saget. Just days after the actor was found dead in a Florida hotel, his pals...read more

5
Stardust: Award-winning filmmaker, Uzair Merchant, is pushing creative boundaries with a new security NFT music video

MUMBAI: One of India’s very first production designers in Hollywood, Uzair Merchant is about to change the art, music, and film game with his latest...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games