For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  18 Jan 2022 15:33 |  By RnMTeam

Assamese singer Zublee Baruah on her first Punjabi single 'Roka Roka'

MUMBAI: Popular Assamese singer-composer Zublee Baruah who's given several regional hit tracks like 'Maya Motho Maya', 'Nahar', 'Gaan' and 'Janmo', is all set to foray into mainstream Punjabi music with her new track 'Roka-Roka'.

It features Rohan Mehra and Rumman Shahrukh. The quirky track is written and composed by Goldie Sohel. 'Roka Roka' is all about the jovial moments between a young couple, where the girl is teasing her long-term boyfriend to get ready for 'roka', else she will get engaged to another man.

Zublee Baruah feels that her first Punjabi song is special for her in many ways: "This is much more than a song for me. The entire journey of 'Roka Roka' has been extremely special and being my first Punjabi single this will forever remain my most loved one."

Commenting on the same, popular TV actor, Rohan Mehra says: "We shot on the first of January and the year couldn't have begun on a better note. The track is really peppy and fun and the atmosphere on sets was just that as well. I have donned a traditional Punjabi outfit and I'm really happy with the way the video has come out. Looking forward to the audiences' reaction now."

'Roka Roka' will be released on January 20 on ii Music's official YouTube channel.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer composer Zublee Baruah Maya Motho Maya Nahar Gaan Janmo
Related news
News | 18 Jan 2022

Catalogue sales spin millions for music's superstars

MUMBAI: Its raining catalogue deals for International music artistes.

read more
News | 18 Jan 2022

Katy Perry reveals beau Orlando Bloom's grossest habit

MUMBAI: Pop star Katy Perry has revealed what her fiance and actor Orlando Bloom's "worst habit" is. She said it is leaving used dental floss all over their bathroom.

read more
News | 18 Jan 2022

Popular Assamese singer Zublee Baruah is all set to release her first Punjabi single ‘Roka Roka’

MUMBAI: Popular Assamese singer-composer Zublee Baruah who’s given several regional hit tracks like Maya Motho Maya, Nahar, Gaan and Janmo to name a few, is all set to foray into main stream Punjabi music with an out and out fun track called ‘Roka-Roka'.

read more
News | 17 Jan 2022

John Mayer and Jeff Ross' gave tribute to Bob Saget

MUMBAI: John Mayer and Jeff Ross are remembering their friend Bob Saget.

read more
News | 17 Jan 2022

Music artist "Tarra" releases her latest pop track " I'm Not Me When I’m With You”.

Tarra is an upcoming 18 year old songwriter and singer. She recently released her new single “ I’m Not Me When I’m With You” post the success of her previous release “This Isn’t Love”.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Witness the first ever album play out hour for the weekend's Dawn FM exclusively on Radio One's 8@8

MUMBAI: Hold your breath, this one is for real!read more

News
Fantico introduces a list of bollywood collectibles

MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fieread more

News
Saregama signs an exclusive deal with Piku music composer- Anupam Roy

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest record label, announced an exclusive agreement with the Bengali read more

News
Chingari and Bengal Pictures collaborate for Bengal Market growth

MUMBAI: Chingari has yet again collaborated to enter another growing regional musical market.read more

News
Art Community and Ticketing Platform - Skillbox, hires Roydon Bangera as Division Head - West & Head Of Brand Partnerships

MUMBAI: Art Community and Ticketing platform Skillbox recently hired Roydon Bangera to Division Hread more

top# 5 articles

1
Khesari Lal Yadav releases his first song 'Aashiq' with VYRL Bhojpuri, making this the first ever internationally shot Bhojpuri video

MUMBAI: VYRL Bhojpuri presents their first release of 2022 with the sensational superstar Khesari Lal Yadav. Co-sung by Priyanka Singh ‘Aashiq’ is a...read more

2
twocolors drop exhilarating official video for 'Feel It 2'

MUMBAI: World-conquering dance duo twocolors have unveiled the official video for their latest single ‘Feel It 2’, out now. Supported by Samsung and...read more

3
John Mayer and Jeff Ross' gave tribute to Bob Saget

MUMBAI: John Mayer and Jeff Ross are remembering their friend Bob Saget. Just days after the actor was found dead in a Florida hotel, his pals...read more

4
Stardust: Award-winning filmmaker, Uzair Merchant, is pushing creative boundaries with a new security NFT music video

MUMBAI: One of India’s very first production designers in Hollywood, Uzair Merchant is about to change the art, music, and film game with his latest...read more

5
See what Sarthak Kalyani, Reena Gilbert, YTL29, Keshuv, Metropeace and Shourya have instore for Songfest's 'Xplore'

MUMBAI: Songfest introduced their own digital IP called "Xplore", an online video fete, where 6 artists have been selected from across India. Xplore...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games