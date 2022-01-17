For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  17 Jan 2022 14:49 |  By RnMTeam

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Cuddle in Matching Leopard-Print Pajamas to Celebrate 2022

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker kicked off the new year with a sweet matching moment!

The engaged couple are shown snuggled up on a couch together in a fun photo Kardashian, 42, shared to her Instagram feed Wednesday, wearing coordinating red pajamas with a leopard print.

Completing their ensembles, the Poosh founder sports a pair of "2022" glasses while her Blink-182 rocker beau, 46, wears a hat that says "HAPPY NEW YEAR!" as they drink from red champagne flutes to toast the new year.

"It's still 2022, right?" Kardashian captioned the snapshot, on which Barker commented, "Yes my love"

Tags
Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker music
Related news
News | 17 Jan 2022

Selekt by Koinage releases kickstarts new year with its first release, Fitoor

MUMBAI: Selekt by Koinage, home to independent artists and music lovers, released its third song titled ‘Fitoor’. Sung by Atteev Bhansali who rose to fame from his single 'Way to Go', Fitoor was released on YouTube and other major streaming platforms on 9th January 2022.

read more
News | 17 Jan 2022

John Mayer and Jeff Ross' gave tribute to Bob Saget

MUMBAI: John Mayer and Jeff Ross are remembering their friend Bob Saget.

read more
News | 17 Jan 2022

Music artist “Tarra” releases her latest pop track “ I’m Not Me When I’m With You”.

Tarra is an upcoming 18 year old songwriter and singer. She recently released her new single “ I’m Not Me When I’m With You” post the success of her previous release “This Isn’t Love”.

read more
News | 17 Jan 2022

Stardust: Award-winning filmmaker, Uzair Merchant, is pushing creative boundaries with a new security NFT music video

MUMBAI: One of India’s very first production designers in Hollywood, Uzair Merchant is about to change the art, music, and film game with his latest Sci-fi Hip Hop single and its music video – Stardust.

read more
News | 17 Jan 2022

Fantico introduces Swarathma on the platform

MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fields of cinema, sports, art, music and other valuable collectibles. The platform has put up digital collectibles of the iconic Swarathma band marking their music album launch today.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Witness the first ever album play out hour for the weekend's Dawn FM exclusively on Radio One's 8@8

MUMBAI: Hold your breath, this one is for real!read more

News
Fantico introduces a list of bollywood collectibles

MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fieread more

News
Saregama signs an exclusive deal with Piku music composer- Anupam Roy

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest record label, announced an exclusive agreement with the Bengali read more

News
Chingari and Bengal Pictures collaborate for Bengal Market growth

MUMBAI: Chingari has yet again collaborated to enter another growing regional musical market.read more

News
Art Community and Ticketing Platform - Skillbox, hires Roydon Bangera as Division Head - West & Head Of Brand Partnerships

MUMBAI: Art Community and Ticketing platform Skillbox recently hired Roydon Bangera to Division Hread more

top# 5 articles

1
Fantico introduces Swarathma on the platform

MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fields of cinema, sports, art, music and other valuable...read more

2
15years of singer Shilpa Rao in the Indian Music Industry

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao is the voice behind some of famous iconic gems as Javeda Zindagi, Ek Lau, Khuda Jaane, Subhanallah, Manmarziya, Bulleya,...read more

3
See what Sarthak Kalyani, Reena Gilbert, YTL29, Keshuv, Metropeace and Shourya have instore for Songfest's 'Xplore'

MUMBAI: Songfest introduced their own digital IP called "Xplore", an online video fete, where 6 artists have been selected from across India. Xplore...read more

4
Stardust: Award-winning filmmaker, Uzair Merchant, is pushing creative boundaries with a new security NFT music video

MUMBAI: One of India’s very first production designers in Hollywood, Uzair Merchant is about to change the art, music, and film game with his latest...read more

5
Heli Daruwala takes a break from the shoot of T-Series’ Meri Tarah and goes on a shopping spree in Jaipur

MUMBAI: They say a girls best friend is diamonds, we say a girls best friend is surely retail therapy! Such is the case of the young starlet, Heli...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games