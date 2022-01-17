Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Cuddle in Matching Leopard-Print Pajamas to Celebrate 2022

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker kicked off the new year with a sweet matching moment!

The engaged couple are shown snuggled up on a couch together in a fun photo Kardashian, 42, shared to her Instagram feed Wednesday, wearing coordinating red pajamas with a leopard print.

Completing their ensembles, the Poosh founder sports a pair of "2022" glasses while her Blink-182 rocker beau, 46, wears a hat that says "HAPPY NEW YEAR!" as they drink from red champagne flutes to toast the new year.

"It's still 2022, right?" Kardashian captioned the snapshot, on which Barker commented, "Yes my love"