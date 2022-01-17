Is Jubin Nautiyal’s next song with T-Series based on a book about him?

MUMBAI: Jubin Nautiyal is one of the most popular singers in the country who’s music has made waves in the industry ever since he stepped into the world. A leaked video on Instagram revealed Jubin Nautiyal occupied with a gripping novel it seems. Take a look closer and the book is based on Jubin himself! Titled ‘A World Without You’, the book has a picture of the singer himself and it’s got us scratching our heads if his next song with T-Series is based on a book all about him? For the next single, music is by Rochak Kohli and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.
A book on Jubin and a song on the same, we surely need more details on this one!
MUMBAI: Hold your breath, this one is for real!read more
MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fieread more
MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest record label, announced an exclusive agreement with the Bengali read more
MUMBAI: Chingari has yet again collaborated to enter another growing regional musical market.read more
MUMBAI: Art Community and Ticketing platform Skillbox recently hired Roydon Bangera to Division Hread more
MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao is the voice behind some of famous iconic gems as Javeda Zindagi, Ek Lau, Khuda Jaane, Subhanallah, Manmarziya, Bulleya,...read more
MUMBAI: Jubin Nautiyal is one of the most popular singers in the country who’s music has made waves in the industry ever since he stepped into the...read more
MUMBAI: Songfest introduced their own digital IP called "Xplore", an online video fete, where 6 artists have been selected from across India. Xplore...read more
MUMBAI: They say a girls best friend is diamonds, we say a girls best friend is surely retail therapy! Such is the case of the young starlet, Heli...read more
MUMBAI: Oh my god, Adele has done it again. The 33-year-old singer just dropped the music video for her latest single, "Oh My God," off her latest...read more