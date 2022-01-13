Kanye “Ye” West argues he’s a Genius in first look at jeen-yuhs

MUMBAI: Throw on your Yeezy hoodie and settle in, because we have a teaser to watch!
On Jan. 10, Netflix released a teaser for the Kanye "Ye" West documentary that's been over 20 years in the making: jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy. The documentary event, which premieres Feb. 16 and is from TIME Studios and Creative Control and directed by Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah, will be presented in three acts and is "an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West's experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist," according to the official description.
The teaser opens with Kanye in New York in 2002. "I got Coodie on the camera," the rapper says. "Rhymefest right there."
"Me and Fest got into an argument in the car," he continues. "I feel like he disrespected me. Tried to say I wasn't a genius."
"But who are you to call yourself a genius?" Rhymefest responds.
The clip continues with footage of Kanye in the studio performing alongside other musicians, including Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams. "Very rarely do you encounter self-contained people," Pharrell explains in the teaser. "This man can do everything himself. He livin' it."
Eager to experience jeen-yuhs early? Well, fans will have a special opportunity to see it on Feb. 10 when Act 1 (Vision) premieres in theaters nationwide for one day only.
All we have to say after watching this teaser? In the words of Kanye, "I need you to hurry up now 'cause I can't wait much longer."
Watch Kanye like you've never seen him before when the three-week event of jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy begins Feb. 16 on Netflix.
MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fieread more
MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest record label, announced an exclusive agreement with the Bengali read more
MUMBAI: Chingari has yet again collaborated to enter another growing regional musical market.read more
MUMBAI: Art Community and Ticketing platform Skillbox recently hired Roydon Bangera to Division Hread more
MUMBAI: Following the statement from the Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi suggestinread more
MUMBAI: The track is peppy, soulful, and has something magical about it that can't be described but only felt in the recently released Roshni. Sung...read more
MUMBAI: A native of Sangli, Maharashtra, Arun Chavan is a mechanical engineer reimagining how one does farming in the 21st century. During his career...read more
MUMBAI: Himansh Kohli, Heli Daruwala and Gautam Gulati are all set to come to your screens in the T-Series song, Meri Tarah. The trio have shot the...read more
MUMBAI: S.S. Thaman, the well-known music director, has announced that he has recovered from Covid-19. He was most recently in the news for the music...read more
MUMBAI: Actor and music director G.V. Prakash will be scoring the music for director Adhik Ravichandran's gangster flick 'Mark Antony', featuring...read more