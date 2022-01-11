Hitmaker Akull is back to start 2022 with a Heartbreak anthem – ‘Yaad Na Aaye’ starring Angel Rai, releasing on 12th Jan on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: After an exciting past year, VYRL Originals is all set to kickstart 2022 with Akull’s ‘Yaad Na Aaye’. After back to back hits over these year, the pop sensation Akull has always found the right melodies to win his fans over but this time with a twist in his genre.

Akull breaks out of his happy romantic zone to create ‘Yaad Na Aaye’, a song which feels like a culmination of everything pop music is becoming.

The teaser that released on the official YouTube channel of VYRL Originals gives a glimpse of the heartbreak story Akull has portrayed in a suspense-thriller style, leaving the audiences guessing how the story will unfold.

Taking inspiration from many real life scenarios around him, Akull gives his fans a flavour of a heart-break anthem like no other. The song has been composed by Akull, while the lyrics are written by MellowD, Dhruv Yogi & Akull, the music video is directed by the most talented Mihir Gulati.

Angel Rai who has starred with Akull, share a sizzling chemistry, and seems to have given an electrifying performance which helps build curiosity in the teaser. A song that is intriguing and entertaining invites us to witness the taste for revenge via striking sound ‘Yaad Na Aaye’ releases on 12th January 2022 at 11AM.

"Yaad Na Aaye is a song very close to my heart as this song marks my first move from romantic to a heartbreak genre. In this song my fans will get to see me in a whole new avatar with a strikingly different zone of music. Mihir Gulati has done a wonderful job with the music video. Grateful to be associated with VYRL Originals as they have always given me the freedom to work on my music and have trusted in my vision. It was a fun experience shooting with Angel for this song and I am so happy to see everyone loving the chemistry shared between us on the teaser. Can't wait to bring the song to you all on 12th Jan’22, says Akull."

Talking about her experience while shooting Yaad Na Aaye, Angel Rai shared, “This is my first music video with VYRL Originals, and I couldn't have found a better song for my debut with them. I have enjoyed Akull’s music and grooved to his songs in the past. I love the song and I am happy to be a part of it. We had a great time shooting for the song. The teaser is out now and its giving all the feels and cannot wait for the song to go live on 12th Jan on VYRL Original. I urge all my fans to go and shower all their love on our upcoming release."

VYRL Originals – An EMI Records India Property:

VYRL Originals is Universal Music India’s platform dedicated to promoting and building the category and culture of non-film music in India. VYRL Originals is India’s first artist-focused platform and has been instrumental in introducing and developing some of the finest talent in the country. The artist-first and integrated approach with some of the finest marketing innovations across different releases has been the driving force of making VYRL Originals the most desirable music label for the artist community.