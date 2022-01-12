For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  12 Jan 2022 11:00 |  By RnMTeam

Soumita Saha gets creative in her away of raising awareness during third wave of covid

MUMBAI: India had recorded 1,66,497 fresh cases of the corona virus last week. Cultural events and gatherings got cancelled due to situation. Many people associated with performing arts expressed dissatisfaction due to the decision, but people ultimately can't help but co-operate. Every second person in every locality got tested corona positive. Many people from entertainment fraternity are suffering from covid too. Singing sensation and artist of international fame Soumita Saha took her social network to deliver a special message. Soumita is a successful influencer and her creative way of conveying the message of station home and staying safe got appreciated amongst netizens.

Her instagram looked unique as she influenced people to stay home and stay safe. Soumita's creative grid post explained how she makes everything arround her artistic and highly creative.

Speaking about her creative posting style the singing Diva added " I just tried to make this message appear unique, so that I hit the right chord. But this time the intention was different the motive was to convey the message in a unique manner so that it reaches people " .Soumita launched her own record label Melotunes in end of the last year. She also came up with her original composition Maahiyaa. Her online exhibition "Shyama" got appreciated immensely. She got engaged to her longtime beau Agniv Chatterjee last year, the couple allegedly got their nupital legally done. They have officially decided to get their impending nuptials done with betterment of corona situation.
Having justified the importance of this appearing visually appealing she also added " who hates to travel ? But we can certainly keep our wanderlust in control 'cause getting our city, our country rather the world healed is more important"

Soumita launched her own record label Melotunes in end of the last year. She also came up with her original composition Maahiyaa. Her online exhibition "Shyama" got appreciated immensely.

Tags
corona Virus Soumita Saha Songs music
Related news
News | 12 Jan 2022

Soak in the sunshine and feel the breeze of love with Lapadva by Anurag Halder

MUMBAI: Starting 2022 with the right vibe and fun mood, upcoming Indie artist Anurag Halder unveils his latest single - Lapadva. Released today, the track is a fun, upbeat electronic party love song that shows the carefree moments of falling in love with your special someone.

read more
News | 11 Jan 2022

Bhushan Kumar and Harman Baweja's joint production, Honeymoon goes on floor today!

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri’s upcoming joint production, Honeymoon goes on floors today. A Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin starrer is a Punjabi romedy written by Naresh Kathooria and directed by Amarpreet G S Chhabra.

read more
News | 10 Jan 2022

The most soothing love song of 2022, T-Series' 'Kamaal Ho Gea' makes you believe in love again! OUT NOW!

MUMBAI: Headlined by Punjabi sensation, Satinder Sartaaj also featuring Irwinmeet Kaur, the song encapsulates the magic of first love.

read more
News | 10 Jan 2022

Filhaal 2 producer Yatin Kukreja spills beans on his new song 'Teri Naar' featuring punjabi singer Kadir Thind and Bigg Boss fame Kriti Verma

MUMBAI: Dubai-based entrepreneur Yatin Kukreja who has enthralled the audiences by bankrolling massive hit songs including songs like ‘Filhaal 2’, starring Akshay Kumar and previously ‘Cute Song’ by Aroob Khan, featuring Satvik Sankhyan, 'Maangle Mujhe Tu' and ‘Kyu Tu Gaya’.

read more
News | 10 Jan 2022

Vikram Wadhwa plays a tough cop in Dinesh Soi’s directorial music video 'Scene'

MUMBAI: Actor Vikram Wadhwa who is known for serials like ‘Imlie’ ‘Hero- Gayab Mode On’ and many more, has once again shown his charisma in the music video ‘Scene’. Wadhwa who has played the character of a tough cop’s role in the music video, is getting immense appraisal all over.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Chingari and Bengal Pictures collaborate for Bengal Market growth

MUMBAI: Chingari has yet again collaborated to enter another growing regional musical market.read more

News
Art Community and Ticketing Platform - Skillbox, hires Roydon Bangera as Division Head - West & Head Of Brand Partnerships

MUMBAI: Art Community and Ticketing platform Skillbox recently hired Roydon Bangera to Division Hread more

News
NTIA Calls for Government to Consider Reducing Covid Isolation Period or Implement a “Test & Release'' for Night Time Economy & Hospitality to Keep Economy Moving

MUMBAI: Following the statement from the Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi suggestinread more

News
See Gaana’s new feature 'AutoQueue’

MUMBAI: Gaana unveils its latest product feature ‘AutoQueue’ that offers personalised music listeread more

News
All India Radio includes six languages for their program

MUMBAI: All India Radio (AIR) decides to double its transmission time in six languages on 3 Januaread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Soak in the sunshine and feel the breeze of love with Lapadva by Anurag Halder

MUMBAI: Starting 2022 with the right vibe and fun mood, upcoming Indie artist Anurag Halder unveils his latest single - Lapadva. Released today, the...read more

2
Bhushan Kumar and Harman Baweja's joint production, Honeymoon goes on floor today!

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri’s upcoming joint production, Honeymoon goes on floors today. A Gippy Grewal and...read more

3
Gautam Gulati, Himansh Kohli & Heli Daruwala come together for Bhushan Kumar's Meri Tarah!

MUMBAI: Celebrated actors Himansh Kohli, Heli Daruwala and Gautam Gulati come together for a bitter-sweet love song 'Meri Tarah'. Produced by Bhushan...read more

4
Alka Yagnik is not surprised by Subhash Ghai's debut as music composer

MUMBAI: Celebrated singer Alka Yagnik, who has worked with veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai and delivered several superhit songs, says she is not at...read more

5
Hitmaker Akull is back to start 2022 with a Heartbreak anthem – ‘Yaad Na Aaye’ starring Angel Rai, releasing on 12th Jan on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: After an exciting past year, VYRL Originals is all set to kickstart 2022 with Akull’s ‘Yaad Na Aaye’. After back to back hits over these year...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games