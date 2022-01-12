Soumita Saha gets creative in her away of raising awareness during third wave of covid

MUMBAI: India had recorded 1,66,497 fresh cases of the corona virus last week. Cultural events and gatherings got cancelled due to situation. Many people associated with performing arts expressed dissatisfaction due to the decision, but people ultimately can't help but co-operate. Every second person in every locality got tested corona positive. Many people from entertainment fraternity are suffering from covid too. Singing sensation and artist of international fame Soumita Saha took her social network to deliver a special message. Soumita is a successful influencer and her creative way of conveying the message of station home and staying safe got appreciated amongst netizens.
Her instagram looked unique as she influenced people to stay home and stay safe. Soumita's creative grid post explained how she makes everything arround her artistic and highly creative.
Speaking about her creative posting style the singing Diva added " I just tried to make this message appear unique, so that I hit the right chord. But this time the intention was different the motive was to convey the message in a unique manner so that it reaches people " .Soumita launched her own record label Melotunes in end of the last year. She also came up with her original composition Maahiyaa. Her online exhibition "Shyama" got appreciated immensely. She got engaged to her longtime beau Agniv Chatterjee last year, the couple allegedly got their nupital legally done. They have officially decided to get their impending nuptials done with betterment of corona situation.
Having justified the importance of this appearing visually appealing she also added " who hates to travel ? But we can certainly keep our wanderlust in control 'cause getting our city, our country rather the world healed is more important"
