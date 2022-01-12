For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Jan 2022 15:27

Gautam Gulati, Himansh Kohli & Heli Daruwala come together for Bhushan Kumar's Meri Tarah!

MUMBAI: Celebrated actors Himansh Kohli, Heli Daruwala and Gautam Gulati come together for a bitter-sweet love song 'Meri Tarah'. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the track is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev and takes audiences through a small town love story that's guaranteed to pull at your heart strings.

Penned by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Payal Dev, 'Meri Tarah' is directed by Navjit Buttar and has been shot in the quaint by-lanes of Rajasthan.

Talking about pulling off this casting coup says Bhushan Kumar, "Himansh, Gautam and Heli are amongst the most popular actors and we felt bringing them together for this track will be something for their fans and audiences to look forward to. You will definitely see them in interesting avatars in Meri Tarah."

Says Himansh Kohli, "Working with Bhushan Ji is always a pleasure and every collaboration with T-Series has been successful and receives immense love from the audience. We hope they love 'Meri Tarah' just as much. This song also sparks nostalgia as it features Heli Daruwala who was the female protagonist in my first ever on-screen project Channel V's Humse Hai Life. People loved our chemistry back then and hope they love it again in this song."

Adds Heli Daruwala, "Himansh and I started our acting journeys together where fans did give our couple a lot of love and now after a decade you will see a different equation between us in “Meri Tarah”. I hope fans like our on screen chemistry in the song."

Says Gautam Gulati, "Meri Tarah is a beautiful track and everything from the music, to the visuals will keep you hooked on till the end. It was a pleasure working with Heli Daruwala and Himansh Kohli in this track and the experience of filming it has truly been memorable."

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series brings you 'Meri Tarah' with vocals by Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev. Composed by Payal Dev and penned by Kunaal Vermaa, the highly anticipated track directed by Navjit Buttar will be out on T-Series' YouTube channel on the 14th January, 2022.

Gautam Gulati Himansh Kohli Heli Daruwala Bhushan Kumar Meri Tarah
Chingari and Bengal Pictures collaborate for Bengal Market growth

MUMBAI: Chingari has yet again collaborated to enter another growing regional musical market.read more

News
Art Community and Ticketing Platform - Skillbox, hires Roydon Bangera as Division Head - West & Head Of Brand Partnerships

MUMBAI: Art Community and Ticketing platform Skillbox recently hired Roydon Bangera to Division Hread more

News
NTIA Calls for Government to Consider Reducing Covid Isolation Period or Implement a “Test & Release'' for Night Time Economy & Hospitality to Keep Economy Moving

MUMBAI: Following the statement from the Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi suggestinread more

News
See Gaana’s new feature 'AutoQueue’

MUMBAI: Gaana unveils its latest product feature ‘AutoQueue’ that offers personalised music listeread more

News
All India Radio includes six languages for their program

MUMBAI: All India Radio (AIR) decides to double its transmission time in six languages on 3 Januaread more

explore RNM

