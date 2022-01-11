For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  11 Jan 2022 11:42 |  By RnMTeam

Hitmaker Akull is back to start 2022 with a Heartbreak anthem – ‘Yaad Na Aaye’ starring Angel Rai, releasing on 12th Jan on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: After an exciting past year, VYRL Originals is all set to kickstart 2022 with Akull’s ‘Yaad Na Aaye’. After back to back hits over these year, the pop sensation Akull has always found the right melodies to win his fans over but this time with a twist in his genre.

Akull breaks out of his happy romantic zone to create ‘Yaad Na Aaye’, a song which feels like a culmination of everything pop music is becoming.

The teaser that released on the official YouTube channel of VYRL Originals gives a glimpse of the heartbreak story Akull has portrayed in a suspense-thriller style, leaving the audiences guessing how the story will unfold.

Taking inspiration from many real life scenarios around him, Akull gives his fans a flavour of a heart-break anthem like no other. The song has been composed by Akull, while the lyrics are written by MellowD, Dhruv Yogi & Akull, the music video is directed by the most talented Mihir Gulati.

Angel Rai who has starred with Akull, share a sizzling chemistry, and seems to have given an electrifying performance which helps build curiosity in the teaser. A song that is intriguing and entertaining invites us to witness the taste for revenge via striking sound ‘Yaad Na Aaye’ releases on 12th January 2022 at 11AM.

"Yaad Na Aaye is a song very close to my heart as this song marks my first move from romantic to a heartbreak genre. In this song my fans will get to see me in a whole new avatar with a strikingly different zone of music. Mihir Gulati has done a wonderful job with the music video. Grateful to be associated with VYRL Originals as they have always given me the freedom to work on my music and have trusted in my vision. It was a fun experience shooting with Angel for this song and I am so happy to see everyone loving the chemistry shared between us on the teaser. Can't wait to bring the song to you all on 12th Jan’22, says Akull."

Talking about her experience while shooting Yaad Na Aaye, Angel Rai shared, “This is my first music video with VYRL Originals, and I couldn't have found a better song for my debut with them. I have enjoyed Akull’s music and grooved to his songs in the past. I love the song and I am happy to be a part of it. We had a great time shooting for the song. The teaser is out now and its giving all the feels and cannot wait for the song to go live on 12th Jan on VYRL Original. I urge all my fans to go and shower all their love on our upcoming release."

VYRL Originals – An EMI Records India Property:
VYRL Originals is Universal Music India’s platform dedicated to promoting and building the category and culture of non-film music in India. VYRL Originals is India’s first artist-focused platform and has been instrumental in introducing and developing some of the finest talent in the country. The artist-first and integrated approach with some of the finest marketing innovations across different releases has been the driving force of making VYRL Originals the most desirable music label for the artist community.

Tags
hitmaker VYRL Originals Dhruv Yogi Youtube
Related news
News | 10 Jan 2022

Avanti Patel tributes her first Ghazal ‘Gaye Mausam’ to the legendary Urdu Writer Parveen Shakir

MUMBAI: Celebrating the women in the music industry, Avanti Patel proudly announced the release of her first-ever Ghazal, “Gaye Mausam'' across the country. This ghazal is written by Parveen Shakir, a very famous Pakistani woman writer from the 70s and 80s.

read more
News | 07 Jan 2022

Phone, music video starring Srishty Rode and Vishal Singh is out now

MUMBAI : Phone, Music Video, starring actors Srishty Rode and Vishal Singh's about modern relationships and their vague, low life spans dropped on Koinage Records YouTube and other music streaming platforms on 6th January 2022.

read more
News | 05 Jan 2022

The song ‘Promise’ by singer and actor Ayaana Khan featuring TV actor Zain Imam reaches all the way to Africa

MUMBAI: Singer and actor Ayaana Khan featuring TV actor Zain Imam's 'Promise’, has reached Kili Paul in Africa. The trendsetter was seen grooving to the song ‘Promise’. The intro was performed by Kili Paul’s sister Neema Paul.

read more
News | 29 Dec 2021

Nav Sidhu is all set to promote first-ever Punjabi film under his label of Boss Music Production

MUMBAI: Boss Music Productions is a well-known and well-recognized music and film marketing company with an international reputation. Music promotion, music releases, music consultancy, international distribution, and influencer management are all areas where Boss Music Productions specializes.

read more
News | 24 Dec 2021

Dhvani Bhanushali's super hit song Vaaste, enters the ‘Most Liked Music Video’ on YouTube’s Global #Top100 list!

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali is surely a name synonymous with the industry and music lovers alike. With ever growing love for her songs every passing day, Dhvani has added another feather to her illustrious hat of success for her famed song Vaaste.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Chingari and Bengal Pictures collaborate for Bengal Market growth

MUMBAI: Chingari has yet again collaborated to enter another growing regional musical market.read more

News
Art Community and Ticketing Platform - Skillbox, hires Roydon Bangera as Division Head - West & Head Of Brand Partnerships

MUMBAI: Art Community and Ticketing platform Skillbox recently hired Roydon Bangera to Division Hread more

News
NTIA Calls for Government to Consider Reducing Covid Isolation Period or Implement a “Test & Release'' for Night Time Economy & Hospitality to Keep Economy Moving

MUMBAI: Following the statement from the Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi suggestinread more

News
See Gaana’s new feature 'AutoQueue’

MUMBAI: Gaana unveils its latest product feature ‘AutoQueue’ that offers personalised music listeread more

News
All India Radio includes six languages for their program

MUMBAI: All India Radio (AIR) decides to double its transmission time in six languages on 3 Januaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Songfest India's focus would be to generate story-based music videos and to create high-end content with brands and OTTs in the music space says co-founder and CEO of Songfest India Gaurav Dagaonkar

MUMBAI: Music director, singer and songwriter Gaurav Dagaonkar who is also the co-founder and CEO of Songfest India gave some insight about Songfest...read more

2
Bhushan Kumar and Harman Baweja's joint production, Honeymoon goes on floor today!

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri’s upcoming joint production, Honeymoon goes on floors today. A Gippy Grewal and...read more

3
Avanti Patel tributes her first Ghazal ‘Gaye Mausam’ to the legendary Urdu Writer Parveen Shakir

MUMBAI: Celebrating the women in the music industry, Avanti Patel proudly announced the release of her first-ever Ghazal, “Gaye Mausam'' across the...read more

4
Director MG (Mehul Gadani) has come out with yet another masterpiece featuring Jasmine Sandlas. with the song "MOOD SARKAR DA"

MUMBAI: MG Mehul Gadani is known to be a top-quality music video director in Bollywood and Punjab! Having his own media setup and company in Mumbai...read more

5
Amaan, Ayaan Ali Bangash's new EP features the best of music, art, cinema personalities

MUMBAI: Classical music duo and sons of legendary Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan - Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash - are set to release...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games