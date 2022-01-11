Alka Yagnik is not surprised by Subhash Ghai's debut as music composer

MUMBAI: Celebrated singer Alka Yagnik, who has worked with veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai and delivered several superhit songs, says she is not at all surprised with the news that Ghai is making his debut as a music composer in the upcoming '36 Farmhouse'.
Alka said, "He might be making a debut as a music composer now, but he has had that talent in him since forever. I have seen him always give his two cents in every single song that we have recorded together, and it became the punchline of the song, so I just wish him all the good luck for this debut."
Their association goes way back to 'Taal' (Title track, 'Ramta Jogi') and also worked on 'Kisna' ('Wo Din Agya') among others like 'Meri Mehbooba' from 'Pardes', 'Choli Ke Peeche' from Khalnayak, among others.
Directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma, with a story written by Subhash Ghai, '36 Farmhouse' has an ensemble cast including Amol Parashar, Barkha Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Flora Saini and Ashwini Kalsekar.
Backed by Zee Studios and Mukta Arts, the film releases on January 21 on ZEE5.
(Source: IANS)
