Vikram Wadhwa plays a tough cop in Dinesh Soi’s directorial music video 'Scene'

MUMBAI: Actor Vikram Wadhwa who is known for serials like ‘Imlie’ ‘Hero- Gayab Mode On’ and many more, has once again shown his charisma in the music video ‘Scene’. Wadhwa who has played the character of a tough cop’s role in the music video, is getting immense appraisal all over.

Scene which got released on Dec 31st, 2021 on YouTube Channel Hit Gaana Records features popular TV Actors Aditi Sharma and Ansh Bagri along with Vikram Wadhwa. Produced by Rajat Bakshi under label Make My Day Entertainments, the music video has been shot at Gurugram. The music video is getting immense love and support from all music lover.

Speaking on the same, Vikram says “it feel so overwhelming when people appraise you for your hard work. It was my first ever music video and the kind of love I am getting from audience is just amazing.”

He further continues “ I am all set to come with one more music video which is a beat number titling ‘Gawandan’ which will be releasing on Jan 13, 2022. In this music video, I will be seen in one of the prominent roles along with lead actors Chandan Bakshi and Kritika Singh.