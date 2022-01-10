For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  10 Jan 2022 18:44 |  By RnMTeam

The most soothing love song of 2022, T-Series' 'Kamaal Ho Gea' makes you believe in love again! OUT NOW!

MUMBAI: Headlined by Punjabi sensation, Satinder Sartaaj also featuring Irwinmeet Kaur, the song encapsulates the magic of first love.

The magic of first love is the same feeling that gives you butterflies in your stomach, makes you giddy with happiness and overall one feels like they are walking in the clouds. These emotions are best conveyed by the soulful new track of T-Series' latest single, 'Kamaal Ho Gea' sung, composed and featuring the Punjabi sensation Satinder Sartaaj, alongside the doe eye beauty Irwinmeet Kaur, they make the perfect pair that are all things that pure subtle romance is all about. The endearing video, from the authentic locales of Punjab to the melodious voice, everything about this song makes you believe in love again.

T-Series brings you 'Kamaal Ho Gea' with vocals and composition by Satinder Sartaaj, music by Manan Bhardwaj and video by Bhindder Burj

The chemistry between the duo is surely palpable, and the song is OUT NOW !

Tags
Satinder Sartaaj Irwinmeet Kaur music Singer
Related news
News | 10 Jan 2022

Filhaal 2 producer Yatin Kukreja spills beans on his new song 'Teri Naar' featuring punjabi singer Kadir Thind and Bigg Boss fame Kriti Verma

MUMBAI: Dubai-based entrepreneur Yatin Kukreja who has enthralled the audiences by bankrolling massive hit songs including songs like ‘Filhaal 2’, starring Akshay Kumar and previously ‘Cute Song’ by Aroob Khan, featuring Satvik Sankhyan, 'Maangle Mujhe Tu' and ‘Kyu Tu Gaya’.

read more
News | 10 Jan 2022

Vikram Wadhwa plays a tough cop in Dinesh Soi’s directorial music video 'Scene'

MUMBAI: Actor Vikram Wadhwa who is known for serials like ‘Imlie’ ‘Hero- Gayab Mode On’ and many more, has once again shown his charisma in the music video ‘Scene’. Wadhwa who has played the character of a tough cop’s role in the music video, is getting immense appraisal all over.

read more
News | 10 Jan 2022

Tennyson releases captivating new single "Feelwitchu"

MUMBAI: Tennyson (aka Luke Pretty) has unveiled the third single from his forthcoming debut album ‘Rot’.

read more
News | 10 Jan 2022

Aditya Narayan recalls how Shankar Mahadevan fan interrupted his performance

MUMBAI: Singer, actor and host of singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', Aditya Narayan recalled how a fan of composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan interrupted his performance and requested him again and again to sing 'Kal Ho Na Ho'.

read more
News | 08 Jan 2022

T-Series put Jubin Nautiyal's fans at ease with a musical month celebrating #JubinsJan!

MUMBAI: T-Series is surely a label that makes music lovers' dreams come true. The production house has answered all Jubin Nautiyal's fans' prayers by announcing a highly exciting collaboration with the singer for the month of January called #JubinsJan!

read more

RnM Biz

News
Art Community and Ticketing Platform - Skillbox, hires Roydon Bangera as Division Head - West & Head Of Brand Partnerships

MUMBAI: Art Community and Ticketing platform Skillbox recently hired Roydon Bangera to Division Hread more

News
NTIA Calls for Government to Consider Reducing Covid Isolation Period or Implement a “Test & Release'' for Night Time Economy & Hospitality to Keep Economy Moving

MUMBAI: Following the statement from the Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi suggestinread more

News
See Gaana’s new feature 'AutoQueue’

MUMBAI: Gaana unveils its latest product feature ‘AutoQueue’ that offers personalised music listeread more

News
All India Radio includes six languages for their program

MUMBAI: All India Radio (AIR) decides to double its transmission time in six languages on 3 Januaread more

News
Mirchi brings back ‘Mirchi Flat 983’ for a sixth season; Honors COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Director MG (Mehul Gadani) has come out with yet another masterpiece featuring Jasmine Sandlas. with the song "MOOD SARKAR DA"

MUMBAI: MG Mehul Gadani is known to be a top-quality music video director in Bollywood and Punjab! Having his own media setup and company in Mumbai...read more

2
Eric Nam unveils highly-anticipated album 'There And Back Again', shares new video "Lost On Me"

MUMBAI: Bonafide global Korean-American singer-songwriter Eric Nam has released his highly anticipated all-English sophomore album, 'There And Back...read more

3
Tennyson releases captivating new single "Feelwitchu"

MUMBAI: Tennyson (aka Luke Pretty) has unveiled the third single from his forthcoming debut album ‘Rot’. Following the arresting lead single “Iron”...read more

4
Majestic & Autumn Rowe link up on new single ‘Tricky’

MUMBAI: Majestic has joined forces with US artist Autumn Rowe on new single ‘Tricky’’, out 7th January. A seductive club jam, ‘Tricky’ combines deep...read more

5
Vikram Wadhwa plays a tough cop in Dinesh Soi’s directorial music video 'Scene'

MUMBAI: Actor Vikram Wadhwa who is known for serials like ‘Imlie’ ‘Hero- Gayab Mode On’ and many more, has once again shown his charisma in the music...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games