The most soothing love song of 2022, T-Series' 'Kamaal Ho Gea' makes you believe in love again! OUT NOW!

MUMBAI: Headlined by Punjabi sensation, Satinder Sartaaj also featuring Irwinmeet Kaur, the song encapsulates the magic of first love.
The magic of first love is the same feeling that gives you butterflies in your stomach, makes you giddy with happiness and overall one feels like they are walking in the clouds. These emotions are best conveyed by the soulful new track of T-Series' latest single, 'Kamaal Ho Gea' sung, composed and featuring the Punjabi sensation Satinder Sartaaj, alongside the doe eye beauty Irwinmeet Kaur, they make the perfect pair that are all things that pure subtle romance is all about. The endearing video, from the authentic locales of Punjab to the melodious voice, everything about this song makes you believe in love again.
T-Series brings you 'Kamaal Ho Gea' with vocals and composition by Satinder Sartaaj, music by Manan Bhardwaj and video by Bhindder Burj
The chemistry between the duo is surely palpable, and the song is OUT NOW !
MUMBAI: Art Community and Ticketing platform Skillbox recently hired Roydon Bangera to Division Hread more
MUMBAI: Following the statement from the Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi suggestinread more
MUMBAI: Gaana unveils its latest product feature ‘AutoQueue’ that offers personalised music listeread more
MUMBAI: All India Radio (AIR) decides to double its transmission time in six languages on 3 Januaread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: MG Mehul Gadani is known to be a top-quality music video director in Bollywood and Punjab! Having his own media setup and company in Mumbai...read more
MUMBAI: Bonafide global Korean-American singer-songwriter Eric Nam has released his highly anticipated all-English sophomore album, 'There And Back...read more
MUMBAI: Tennyson (aka Luke Pretty) has unveiled the third single from his forthcoming debut album ‘Rot’. Following the arresting lead single “Iron”...read more
MUMBAI: Majestic has joined forces with US artist Autumn Rowe on new single ‘Tricky’’, out 7th January. A seductive club jam, ‘Tricky’ combines deep...read more
MUMBAI: Actor Vikram Wadhwa who is known for serials like ‘Imlie’ ‘Hero- Gayab Mode On’ and many more, has once again shown his charisma in the music...read more