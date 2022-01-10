For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  10 Jan 2022 16:44 |  By RnMTeam

Director MG (Mehul Gadani) has come out with yet another masterpiece featuring Jasmine Sandlas. with the song "MOOD SARKAR DA"

MUMBAI: MG Mehul Gadani is known to be a top-quality music video director in Bollywood and Punjab! Having his own media setup and company in Mumbai MG has mastered his skills not only in concept creation to direction but also in editing and post-production. He has set a mark to outshine the industry with his mesmerizing project yet again featuring Jasmine Sandlas (an Indian-American playback singer).

As stated by Mehul Gadani, "I had a great time directing the video. Jasmine is extremely talented. There’s no struggle between us. She’s magic and a legend. I always feel excited and privileged to direct her videos! As artists, I feel we share a very different vibe and understanding on-screen and off-screen. I hope the audience will love the song''.

This director-artist duo did their magic on-screen with Punjabi Mutiyaran, Vachari and LV Di Jean videos in the past. They have united once again together to get the undeniably fervent song out to the audience named “Mood Sarkaar Da”. The video has been appreciated as a landmark towards MG's journey.

Stellar Jasmine Sandlas has given the industry and the audience quite a few elevated songs such as Illegal weapon, Yaar Na Miley, and many more. Inevitably this new song with the astonishing duo has touched millions of hearts.

