Director MG (Mehul Gadani) has come out with yet another masterpiece featuring Jasmine Sandlas. with the song "MOOD SARKAR DA"

MUMBAI: MG Mehul Gadani is known to be a top-quality music video director in Bollywood and Punjab! Having his own media setup and company in Mumbai MG has mastered his skills not only in concept creation to direction but also in editing and post-production. He has set a mark to outshine the industry with his mesmerizing project yet again featuring Jasmine Sandlas (an Indian-American playback singer).
As stated by Mehul Gadani, "I had a great time directing the video. Jasmine is extremely talented. There’s no struggle between us. She’s magic and a legend. I always feel excited and privileged to direct her videos! As artists, I feel we share a very different vibe and understanding on-screen and off-screen. I hope the audience will love the song''.
This director-artist duo did their magic on-screen with Punjabi Mutiyaran, Vachari and LV Di Jean videos in the past. They have united once again together to get the undeniably fervent song out to the audience named “Mood Sarkaar Da”. The video has been appreciated as a landmark towards MG's journey.
Stellar Jasmine Sandlas has given the industry and the audience quite a few elevated songs such as Illegal weapon, Yaar Na Miley, and many more. Inevitably this new song with the astonishing duo has touched millions of hearts.
MUMBAI: Art Community and Ticketing platform Skillbox recently hired Roydon Bangera to Division Hread more
MUMBAI: Following the statement from the Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi suggestinread more
MUMBAI: Gaana unveils its latest product feature ‘AutoQueue’ that offers personalised music listeread more
MUMBAI: All India Radio (AIR) decides to double its transmission time in six languages on 3 Januaread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Headlined by Punjabi sensation, Satinder Sartaaj also featuring Irwinmeet Kaur, the song encapsulates the magic of first love.read more
MUMBAI: MG Mehul Gadani is known to be a top-quality music video director in Bollywood and Punjab! Having his own media setup and company in Mumbai...read more
MUMBAI: Bonafide global Korean-American singer-songwriter Eric Nam has released his highly anticipated all-English sophomore album, 'There And Back...read more
MUMBAI: Tennyson (aka Luke Pretty) has unveiled the third single from his forthcoming debut album ‘Rot’. Following the arresting lead single “Iron”...read more
MUMBAI: Majestic has joined forces with US artist Autumn Rowe on new single ‘Tricky’’, out 7th January. A seductive club jam, ‘Tricky’ combines deep...read more