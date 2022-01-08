For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Jan 2022 16:59 |  By RnMTeam

T-Series put Jubin Nautiyal's fans at ease with a musical month celebrating #JubinsJan!

MUMBAI: T-Series is surely a label that makes music lovers' dreams come true. The production house has answered all Jubin Nautiyal's fans' prayers by announcing a highly exciting collaboration with the singer for the month of January called #JubinsJan!

Since the past few days there has been a petition of sorts in the form of a trending hashtag called #wewantjubin that had taken the world of Twitter and Instagram by storm requesting the artist to release a new single after a gap of quite sometime. The singer had last released his single in the month of September 2021 with Mouni Roy called Dil Galti Kar Baitha and ever since has kept his fans waiting for more from their favourite artist. It has now come to light that the celebrated musician has infact been working on something exciting for his fans and music lovers with none other than Bhushan Kumar's T-Series! That's right, the music label and artist have just announced their latest musical collaboration called #JubinsJan which will be a celebration of sorts for the entire month of January with back to back releases by India's most loved musician! Word is that the collaboration will have a total of 4 songs which will launch this month and it is going to be music heaven for all Jubin Nautiyal fans across the globe.

We surely are waiting on the edge of our seats to know more since we too are Jubin Nautiyal fans. T-Series and Jubin Nautiyal, that's a win-win combo right there and to release 4 songs back to back is surely the icing on the cake for avid music fans! It's going to be a magical and musical January for all of us.

