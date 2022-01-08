T-Series put Jubin Nautiyal's fans at ease with a musical month celebrating #JubinsJan!

MUMBAI: T-Series is surely a label that makes music lovers' dreams come true. The production house has answered all Jubin Nautiyal's fans' prayers by announcing a highly exciting collaboration with the singer for the month of January called #JubinsJan!
Since the past few days there has been a petition of sorts in the form of a trending hashtag called #wewantjubin that had taken the world of Twitter and Instagram by storm requesting the artist to release a new single after a gap of quite sometime. The singer had last released his single in the month of September 2021 with Mouni Roy called Dil Galti Kar Baitha and ever since has kept his fans waiting for more from their favourite artist. It has now come to light that the celebrated musician has infact been working on something exciting for his fans and music lovers with none other than Bhushan Kumar's T-Series! That's right, the music label and artist have just announced their latest musical collaboration called #JubinsJan which will be a celebration of sorts for the entire month of January with back to back releases by India's most loved musician! Word is that the collaboration will have a total of 4 songs which will launch this month and it is going to be music heaven for all Jubin Nautiyal fans across the globe.
We surely are waiting on the edge of our seats to know more since we too are Jubin Nautiyal fans. T-Series and Jubin Nautiyal, that's a win-win combo right there and to release 4 songs back to back is surely the icing on the cake for avid music fans! It's going to be a magical and musical January for all of us.
MUMBAI: Gaana unveils its latest product feature ‘AutoQueue’ that offers personalised music listeread more
MUMBAI: All India Radio (AIR) decides to double its transmission time in six languages on 3 Januaread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: India’s most downloaded short-video sharing app announces a successful collaboration.read more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio station, has achieved yet another milestone, by signingread more
MUMBAI: While The Weeknd didn't exactly call out her name, fans have good reason to believe the starboy sang about Angelina Jolie on his brand new...read more
MUMBAI: BLACKPINK Jisoo shared two childhood photos on her personal Instagram account on January 3rd. She released these pictures in the celebration...read more
MUMBAI: The New Year 2022 got a warm welcome with love and optimism among everyone. With the passing of years, one thing that has evolved rapidly is...read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood's actress Sidhika Sharma has captured one and all since she began her acting debut. The actress has made sure to grab the limelight...read more
MUMBAI: An industry stalwart in his own right, Aadesh Srivastava’s demise hit his colleagues and peers hard. It is thus so delightful for fans of the...read more