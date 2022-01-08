Julia Fox’s "Instant Connection" with Kanye "Ye" West

MUMBAI: According to Julia Fox, she and Kanye "Ye" West had an "instant connection."
The Uncut Gems star, who has been spotted hanging out with Ye in Miami and New York, is ready to tell her side of the story.
"I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection," she wrote on Jan. 6 for Interview magazine. "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."
As part of the article, she and Ye posed for a PDA-packed photo shoot, where they were seen kissing while up against the wall of a hallway.
Another shot, taken at an apparent fashion fitting, showed Julia straddling on top of the rapper. Ye's arm was on her back as they appeared to lock lips. She donned a denim jacket and washed out jeans from brand DIESEL, while he was in all-black with his leather jacket strewn to the side.
See all the pics of their "Date Night" shoot here.
In the article, Julia, 31, went on to describe their night out in the Big Apple, which included tickets to Broadway and a shopping surprise.
"We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play," she said. "Ye's flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously."
She continued, "At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening."
