Fans think The Weeknd’s ‘Here We Go...Again’ is about Angelina Jolie

MUMBAI: While The Weeknd didn't exactly call out her name, fans have good reason to believe the starboy sang about Angelina Jolie on his brand new album.
On Friday, Jan. 7, the performer sent fans into the weekend with his newly released fifth studio album, Dawn FM. Once the songs officially dropped, it wasn't long before listeners were dissecting every new lyric, including the ones that seem to point at his friendship with the Oscar winner.
On the track "Here We Go...Again," the 31-year-old star sings, "And my new girl, she a movie star/My new girl, she a movie star/I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell/But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin' thoughts."
Though he doesn't identify her by name, Jolie is a movie star that The Weeknd was linked to in 2021, the pair reportedly dining together on two separate occasions. However, neither had addressed the speculation—until now, if we count the singer's not-so-thinly-veiled lyrics.
A source previously squashed rumors of a romance, in September that the two "are not dating."
"They have mutual interests and are enjoying putting their ideas together to see what they can come up with," the source said. "They have been recently talking about partnering on a few humanitarian projects together. He loves talking about movies and the art form."
And those well-versed in the three-time Grammy winner's oeuvre know this wouldn't be the first time he's referenced the award-winning actress in his work. On his 2016 track "Party Monster," he sings out, "Angelina, lips like Angelina."
Of course, he could be referring to any movie star this time around, though some fans seem pretty convinced Angelina is the one he had on his mind, especially given their previous outings. As a fan tweet proclaimed, "I love it and here he is talking absolutely about Angelina Jolie!"
Starboy, care to elaborate?
MUMBAI: Gaana unveils its latest product feature ‘AutoQueue’ that offers personalised music listeread more
MUMBAI: All India Radio (AIR) decides to double its transmission time in six languages on 3 Januaread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: India’s most downloaded short-video sharing app announces a successful collaboration.read more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio station, has achieved yet another milestone, by signingread more
MUMBAI: BLACKPINK Jisoo shared two childhood photos on her personal Instagram account on January 3rd. She released these pictures in the celebration...read more
MUMBAI: While The Weeknd didn't exactly call out her name, fans have good reason to believe the starboy sang about Angelina Jolie on his brand new...read more
MUMBAI: The New Year 2022 got a warm welcome with love and optimism among everyone. With the passing of years, one thing that has evolved rapidly is...read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood's actress Sidhika Sharma has captured one and all since she began her acting debut. The actress has made sure to grab the limelight...read more
MUMBAI: An industry stalwart in his own right, Aadesh Srivastava’s demise hit his colleagues and peers hard. It is thus so delightful for fans of the...read more