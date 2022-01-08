For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Jan 2022 14:12 |  By RnMTeam

Fans think The Weeknd’s ‘Here We Go...Again’ is about Angelina Jolie

MUMBAI: While The Weeknd didn't exactly call out her name, fans have good reason to believe the starboy sang about Angelina Jolie on his brand new album.
On Friday, Jan. 7, the performer sent fans into the weekend with his newly released fifth studio album, Dawn FM. Once the songs officially dropped, it wasn't long before listeners were dissecting every new lyric, including the ones that seem to point at his friendship with the Oscar winner.

On the track "Here We Go...Again," the 31-year-old star sings, "And my new girl, she a movie star/My new girl, she a movie star/I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell/But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin' thoughts."

Though he doesn't identify her by name, Jolie is a movie star that The Weeknd was linked to in 2021, the pair reportedly dining together on two separate occasions. However, neither had addressed the speculation—until now, if we count the singer's not-so-thinly-veiled lyrics.

A source previously squashed rumors of a romance, in September that the two "are not dating."

"They have mutual interests and are enjoying putting their ideas together to see what they can come up with," the source said. "They have been recently talking about partnering on a few humanitarian projects together. He loves talking about movies and the art form."

And those well-versed in the three-time Grammy winner's oeuvre know this wouldn't be the first time he's referenced the award-winning actress in his work. On his 2016 track "Party Monster," he sings out, "Angelina, lips like Angelina."

Of course, he could be referring to any movie star this time around, though some fans seem pretty convinced Angelina is the one he had on his mind, especially given their previous outings. As a fan tweet proclaimed, "I love it and here he is talking absolutely about Angelina Jolie!"

Starboy, care to elaborate?

Angelina Jolie song Grammy winner Singer music
