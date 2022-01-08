For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Jan 2022

'Butter' from BTS ranked most downloaded song in the US

MUMBAI: K-pop super group BTS has grabbed the honour of having the most-sold digital song of the year in the United States for the second time.

'Butter' topped the charts in the country with 1.89 million downloads sold, according to an annual year-end report released by MRC Data and Billboard jointly on Thursday (US Time), Yonhap news Agency reported.

In 2020, the group's 'Dynamite' was the top seller with 1.26 million sold.

The summery disco-pop song was released in May as the group's second English-language song and stayed for 10 non-consecutive weeks atop the 'Billboard Hot 100' chart. Including 'Butter', only 40 songs have achieved the feat in Billboard history.

Coming in a distant second place in the year-end ranking was 'Fancy Like' by Walker Hayes, which sold 499,000 downloads. 'Butter' was the only song that sold more than 1 million downloads in the United States last year.

The South Korean group, in fact, showed a strong presence in the digital song sales category. It took four of the top 10 posts, with 'Permission to Dance' in third place with 404,000 downloads; 'Dynamite' in sixth with 308,000; and 'My Universe', a collaboration single with British rock band Coldplay, in seventh place with 287,000 downloads.

BTS also topped the top-selling physical album list with its fourth full-length album 'Map of the Soul: 7' in 2020, but failed to hit the list in the year gone by.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
BTS Butter K-Pop Singer
