BLACKPINK Jisoo's childhood photos go viral

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK Jisoo shared two childhood photos on her personal Instagram account on January 3rd. She released these pictures in the celebration of her birthday and thanked fans.
Expressing her gratitude to fans, Jisoo said, “Everyone, thank you for wishing me on my birthday. Have a happy day. I love you BLINKs.”
The photos Jisoo uploaded show Jisoo’s appearances when she was a newborn baby and a little girl.
Even in her childhood days, Jisoo already boasted a cute charm, showing off distinctive facial features that didn’t seem to change much compared to her appearance now. With these photos, Jisoo has certified herself as a born beauty.
Jisoo made her debut in the entertainment industry as a member of the 4-member girl group BLACKPINK in August 2016. As a group produced by YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK presented different genres of music based on the hip-hop tradition of the company and gained huge popularity with numerous hit songs, such as “Whistle”, “Ddu-du Ddu-du”, “Boombayah”, “Kill This Love”, “How You Like That”, and “Lovesick Girls”.
Currently, Jisoo is playing Eun Young-ro in JTBC’s Saturday-Sunday drama “Snowdrop.”
