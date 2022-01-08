For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  08 Jan 2022 15:25 |  By RnMTeam

BLACKPINK Jisoo's childhood photos go viral

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK Jisoo shared two childhood photos on her personal Instagram account on January 3rd. She released these pictures in the celebration of her birthday and thanked fans.

Expressing her gratitude to fans, Jisoo said, “Everyone, thank you for wishing me on my birthday. Have a happy day. I love you BLINKs.”

The photos Jisoo uploaded show Jisoo’s appearances when she was a newborn baby and a little girl.

Even in her childhood days, Jisoo already boasted a cute charm, showing off distinctive facial features that didn’t seem to change much compared to her appearance now. With these photos, Jisoo has certified herself as a born beauty.

Jisoo made her debut in the entertainment industry as a member of the 4-member girl group BLACKPINK in August 2016. As a group produced by YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK presented different genres of music based on the hip-hop tradition of the company and gained huge popularity with numerous hit songs, such as “Whistle”, “Ddu-du Ddu-du”, “Boombayah”, “Kill This Love”, “How You Like That”, and “Lovesick Girls”.

Currently, Jisoo is playing Eun Young-ro in JTBC’s Saturday-Sunday drama “Snowdrop.”

Tags
Jisoo BLACKPINK music K-Pop
Related news
News | 08 Jan 2022

T-Series put Jubin Nautiyal's fans at ease with a musical month celebrating #JubinsJan!

MUMBAI: T-Series is surely a label that makes music lovers' dreams come true. The production house has answered all Jubin Nautiyal's fans' prayers by announcing a highly exciting collaboration with the singer for the month of January called #JubinsJan!

read more
News | 08 Jan 2022

Fans think The Weeknd’s ‘Here We Go...Again’ is about Angelina Jolie

MUMBAI: While The Weeknd didn't exactly call out her name, fans have good reason to believe the starboy sang about Angelina Jolie on his brand new album.

read more
News | 08 Jan 2022

Julia Fox’s "Instant Connection" with Kanye "Ye" West

MUMBAI: According to Julia Fox, she and Kanye "Ye" West had an "instant connection."The Uncut Gems star, who has been spotted hanging out with Ye in Miami and New York, is ready to tell her side of the story. 

read more
News | 08 Jan 2022

Armaan Malik's new English single 'You' filmed in Paris

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Armaan Malik's new song titled 'You' has hit the airwaves. The love number, which is Armaan's fourth English single, is set against the backdrop of Paris.

read more
News | 08 Jan 2022

'Butter' from BTS ranked most downloaded song in the US

MUMBAI: K-pop super group BTS has grabbed the honour of having the most-sold digital song of the year in the United States for the second time.

read more

RnM Biz

News
See Gaana’s new feature 'AutoQueue’

MUMBAI: Gaana unveils its latest product feature ‘AutoQueue’ that offers personalised music listeread more

News
All India Radio includes six languages for their program

MUMBAI: All India Radio (AIR) decides to double its transmission time in six languages on 3 Januaread more

News
Mirchi brings back ‘Mirchi Flat 983’ for a sixth season; Honors COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Chingari & MN Melody Label join hands for new song

MUMBAI: India’s most downloaded short-video sharing app announces a successful collaboration.read more

News
Radio City exclusively launches at Kanpur and Lucknow Metro Stations

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio station, has achieved yet another milestone, by signingread more

top# 5 articles

1
Fans think The Weeknd’s ‘Here We Go...Again’ is about Angelina Jolie

MUMBAI: While The Weeknd didn't exactly call out her name, fans have good reason to believe the starboy sang about Angelina Jolie on his brand new...read more

2
T-Series put Jubin Nautiyal's fans at ease with a musical month celebrating #JubinsJan!

MUMBAI: T-Series is surely a label that makes music lovers' dreams come true. The production house has answered all Jubin Nautiyal's fans' prayers by...read more

3
BLACKPINK Jisoo's childhood photos go viral

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK Jisoo shared two childhood photos on her personal Instagram account on January 3rd. She released these pictures in the celebration...read more

4
Aniket Chindak welcomes New Year on a smashing note with his music video debut 'Akela'

MUMBAI: The New Year 2022 got a warm welcome with love and optimism among everyone. With the passing of years, one thing that has evolved rapidly is...read more

5
Actress Sidhika Sharma and Kushal Tandon to make us witness the most romantic tale of heartbreak that will tug our heartstrings with the song, Yaad Jab Aati Hai

MUMBAI: Bollywood's actress Sidhika Sharma has captured one and all since she began her acting debut. The actress has made sure to grab the limelight...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games