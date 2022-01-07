For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Jan 2022 18:36

Aniket Chindak welcomes New Year on a smashing note with his music video debut 'Akela'

MUMBAI: The New Year 2022 got a warm welcome with love and optimism among everyone. With the passing of years, one thing that has evolved rapidly is the audience's love for music. Walking into 2022 with sheer determination, prolific musician Aniket Chandak has made his music video debut with 'Akela'. The singer in the past has lured the listeners with his musical melodies, and he has now made his foray into the music videos with 'Akela'.

While the music is given by India's biggest DJ Mkshft, the music video is directed by Nitiesh Raizada. The music of the track is intense and will make you reinstate your faith in love. 'Akela' by Aniket is an ode to ardent music lovers. The gritty romantic track has spilt magic with lyrics, beautiful music, and of course, the breathtakingly beautiful locations have set the tone right of the song.

Speaking about the song Aniket said, "I have always been inclined towards music, and my love for soft and romantic music started growing day by day. I am a hardcore Bollywood lover, and what better than making my debut with the romantic genre. I am sure many people will connect with the song." The best part about 'Akela' is that it doesn’t cater to any age group. The music lovers will surely fall in love with the song.

Furthermore, enlightening about the COVID-19 norms, Aniket stated that proper measures were being taken on the sets while filming the song. "We have taken utmost care while shooting the song. Every protocol was followed thoroughly", he added. Besides this, Aniket Chindak in the past has released various cover songs on his YouTube channel. After the release of 'Akela', the talented singer is all set to release his second track in February. Stay tuned for more updates!

