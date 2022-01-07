Phone, music video starring Srishty Rode and Vishal Singh is out now

MUMBAI : Phone, Music Video, starring actors Srishty Rode and Vishal Singh's about modern relationships and their vague, low life spans dropped on Koinage Records YouTube and other music streaming platforms on 6th January 2022.

Phone is crooned by talented singer, Kapil Sahdev, and its music is composed by the infamous singer of 'Laal Bindi', Akull, and lyrics are penned by Kapil Sahdev and Sandeep Sardaraa.

Phone's music video was shot in the National Capital last year in two different locations and has a bittersweet, melancholic vibe to it. The song revolves around toxic love, how it consumes a person's whole day waiting for their loved one, without getting the same love in reciprocation.

Srishty talking about the song said, "The reason I decided to go ahead with Phone was that I really liked the song." She further added, "Akull's composition and Kapil's voice is a combination, the audience is going to love. I had an amazing time while working with Vishal and Koinage Records Team. I hope people will love our chemistry in Phone and shower their love on us and on this beautiful song, and I am eagerly waiting to see their reaction."

Vishal added, “I had a great time shooting with a very dear friend of mine, Srishty. I loved how we had to show different emotions throughout, which was an interesting task for me. When I was approached for the song, I instantaneously said yes because the track’s vibe was amazing. I am 101% sure that everybody is going to love it because most of us will be able to relate to the story, falling in love and getting heartbroken."

Srishty Rode was recently seen in Bigg Boss 12 as a celebrity contestant and is remembered for her roles in Kuchh Is Tara, Punar Vivah, Saraswatichandra, Ishqbaaz.

The heartthrob Vishal Singh is known for his roles of Ayaan Nanda in Kuchh Is Tara and Jigar Chirag Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Talking about the inspiration behind Phone, Kapil said “My idea for the song is inspired from a real story of two fellow musicians where the girl didn't give the time and care to the guy. This made their relationship worse where the guy's life was just revolving around her and losing oneself in the process. Personally, I believe women are better at expressing themselves than men, so I changed the plot and focussed the story around a girl. The song is now out and about, I hope I did justice to it by telling the story in my words."