For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  07 Jan 2022 13:33 |  By RnMTeam

Phone, music video starring Srishty Rode and Vishal Singh is out now

MUMBAI : Phone, Music Video, starring actors Srishty Rode and Vishal Singh's about modern relationships and their vague, low life spans dropped on Koinage Records YouTube and other music streaming platforms on 6th January 2022.

Phone is crooned by talented singer, Kapil Sahdev, and its music is composed by the infamous singer of 'Laal Bindi', Akull, and lyrics are penned by Kapil Sahdev and Sandeep Sardaraa.

Phone's music video was shot in the National Capital last year in two different locations and has a bittersweet, melancholic vibe to it. The song revolves around toxic love, how it consumes a person's whole day waiting for their loved one, without getting the same love in reciprocation.

Srishty talking about the song said, "The reason I decided to go ahead with Phone was that I really liked the song." She further added, "Akull's composition and Kapil's voice is a combination, the audience is going to love. I had an amazing time while working with Vishal and Koinage Records Team. I hope people will love our chemistry in Phone and shower their love on us and on this beautiful song, and I am eagerly waiting to see their reaction."

Vishal added, “I had a great time shooting with a very dear friend of mine, Srishty. I loved how we had to show different emotions throughout, which was an interesting task for me. When I was approached for the song, I instantaneously said yes because the track’s vibe was amazing. I am 101% sure that everybody is going to love it because most of us will be able to relate to the story, falling in love and getting heartbroken."

Srishty Rode was recently seen in Bigg Boss 12 as a celebrity contestant and is remembered for her roles in Kuchh Is Tara, Punar Vivah, Saraswatichandra, Ishqbaaz.
The heartthrob Vishal Singh is known for his roles of Ayaan Nanda in Kuchh Is Tara and Jigar Chirag Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Talking about the inspiration behind Phone, Kapil said “My idea for the song is inspired from a real story of two fellow musicians where the girl didn't give the time and care to the guy. This made their relationship worse where the guy's life was just revolving around her and losing oneself in the process. Personally, I believe women are better at expressing themselves than men, so I changed the plot and focussed the story around a girl. The song is now out and about, I hope I did justice to it by telling the story in my words."

Tags
Vishal Singh Youtube Songs music
Related news
News | 07 Jan 2022

Dolly Parton kicks off 2022 with 47 new gold and platinum certification from around the world

MUMBAI: Proving that seven decades into her unprecedented career new ground continues to be charted, Dolly Parton is presented with a staggering 47 new sales certifications from around the world to kick off the New Year.

read more
News | 07 Jan 2022

#WeWantJubin trending on social media as fans urge Jubin Nautiyal to release a new single soon!

MUMBAI: Jubin Nautiyal, the popular and much loved singer has time and again proven his mettle with impeccable singing and soulful songs.

read more
News | 07 Jan 2022

D Hans and Diksha Sharma soar the vibe high for the song “Jameson” by Photofit Music

MUMBAI: As we are as yet on the speed of conveying the good tidings for this new year, the parties have still had no stop. Adding more to the flavoured party playlist, Mr.

read more
News | 07 Jan 2022

A.R. Rahman inspires like no other: Shweta Mohan on 'Mozart of Madras' birthday

MUMBAI: Singer Shweta Mohan on Thursday greeted music director A.R. Rahman with a touching birthday wish, saying he inspired like no other because he created with purpose and thought about the growth of others around him.

read more
News | 07 Jan 2022

Mika Singh's NGO feeds thousands of people during lockdown

MUMBAI: Rapper and singer Mika Singh known for giving popular dance numbers, talks about his interest in doing social work. On 'The Kapil Sharma Show', he reveals how his NGO 'Divine Touch' helped feed a thousand people during the lockdown.

read more

RnM Biz

News
See Gaana’s new feature 'AutoQueue’

MUMBAI: Gaana unveils its latest product feature ‘AutoQueue’ that offers personalised music listeread more

News
All India Radio includes six languages for their program

MUMBAI: All India Radio (AIR) decides to double its transmission time in six languages on 3 Januaread more

News
Mirchi brings back ‘Mirchi Flat 983’ for a sixth season; Honors COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Chingari & MN Melody Label join hands for new song

MUMBAI: India’s most downloaded short-video sharing app announces a successful collaboration.read more

News
Radio City exclusively launches at Kanpur and Lucknow Metro Stations

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio station, has achieved yet another milestone, by signingread more

top# 5 articles

1
#WeWantJubin trending on social media as fans urge Jubin Nautiyal to release a new single soon!

MUMBAI: Jubin Nautiyal, the popular and much loved singer has time and again proven his mettle with impeccable singing and soulful songs. T-Series...read more

2
Dead and Company's John Mayer tests Covid-positive

MUMBAI: After testing positive for Covid-19, John Mayer will not be performing as a frontman for Dead and Company at the Playing in the Sand festival...read more

3
Billie Eilish, Kanye to headline much-postponed Coachella in April

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish and Kanye West are slated to headline the 2022 edition of North America's biggest (and four-time postponed) music festival -...read more

4
Actress Sidhika Sharma and Kushal Tandon to make us witness the most romantic tale of heartbreak that will tug our heartstrings with the song, Yaad Jab Aati Hai

MUMBAI: Bollywood's actress Sidhika Sharma has captured one and all since she began her acting debut. The actress has made sure to grab the limelight...read more

5
Deepak Mukut and Mansi Bagla are all set to launch Aadesh Srivastava's son Avitesh with their next production Sirf Ek Friday

MUMBAI: An industry stalwart in his own right, Aadesh Srivastava’s demise hit his colleagues and peers hard. It is thus so delightful for fans of the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games