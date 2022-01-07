For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  07 Jan 2022 15:23 |  By RnMTeam

Deepak Mukut and Mansi Bagla are all set to launch Aadesh Srivastava's son Avitesh with their next production Sirf Ek Friday

MUMBAI: An industry stalwart in his own right, Aadesh Srivastava’s demise hit his colleagues and peers hard. It is thus so delightful for fans of the late maestro to see his little one take his first steps in the industry. Deepak Mukut and Mansi Bagla are all set to launch Avitesh in their next production titled - Sirf Ek Friday.

It is a story of a young adult who comes from a life filled with money, cars, parties and friends. He now decides to follow his diseased mother’s unfulfilled dream of becoming a successful actor. He goes through a tedious training which makes him realize the true emotions of life. Where his mentor puts him through all difficult situations in life that teaches him the Navarasa. He goes through the nine emotions in depth to find his true self and become a great actor.

Cast as the young Boy Avitesh Srivastava, the film will be helmed by Lloyd Baptista.

Talking about his break, Avitesh says, “It’s such a huge honor and privilege for me to be a part of this film. I was deeply moved by the story. It hit home the very instant I read it. It’s the kind of film that takes an actor through a personal journey of self exploration and that’s so exciting for me. I can’t wait to start shooting.”

Producer Deepak Mukut says, “We wanted an unusual cast for a film of this nature. It’s a poignant story and Avitesh’s raw energy moved us. He has an easy screen presence. The film explores the behind the scenes of an artist’s craft and what it takes to be a fine actor. It is a deep exploration of an actor’s psyche and we know Lloyd will bring out the best to the screen.”

Producer Mansi Bagla adds, “It is a heartwarming script and we wanted a new face for the film. Someone who comes with no screen baggage at all. Avitesh brought the innocence of the character beautifully in the screen test. The film talks about materialistic desire vis-a-vis human emotions in today’s times.”

Sirf Ek Friday is directed by Lloyd Baptista and produced by Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under their banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.,& Mini Films, and co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

Tags
Deepak Mukut Mansi Bagla Aadesh Srivastava Avitesh Sirf Ek Friday
Related news
News | 16 Nov 2018

Aadesh Shrivastava's son seeks Big B's blessings before single's launch

MUMBAI: Late singer-composer Aadesh Shrivastava's 21-year-old son Avitesh sought megastar Amitabh Bachchan's blessings ahead of the launch of his single Main Hua Tera.

read more
News | 19 Oct 2016

Samantha Edwards begins work on new EP after NCPA gig

MUMBAI: NCPA’s presentation in Western Music, 'Classic Soul by Samantha Edwards' held on Saturday, 15 October 2016 was a success.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2015

Shraddha Pandit working on new single 'Kaanch Ki Gudiya'

MUMBAI: She is young, talented, hardworking and ready to explore a lot more on the musical front. Well we are talking about Shraddha Pandit, sister of well known playback singer Shweta Pandit and niece of late singer/music composer Aadesh Srivastava, and music composer duo Jatin-Lalit.

read more
News | 09 Sep 2015

Aman Trikha does a 'Bohemian Rhapsody' cover

MUMBAI: ‘Hookah Bar’ singer Aman Trikha, best known for his work in Bollywood films like ‘Son Of Sardaar’ and ‘Khiladi 786’ amongst others, recently surprised the industry by covering British rock band- Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
See Gaana’s new feature 'AutoQueue’

MUMBAI: Gaana unveils its latest product feature ‘AutoQueue’ that offers personalised music listeread more

News
All India Radio includes six languages for their program

MUMBAI: All India Radio (AIR) decides to double its transmission time in six languages on 3 Januaread more

News
Mirchi brings back ‘Mirchi Flat 983’ for a sixth season; Honors COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Chingari & MN Melody Label join hands for new song

MUMBAI: India’s most downloaded short-video sharing app announces a successful collaboration.read more

News
Radio City exclusively launches at Kanpur and Lucknow Metro Stations

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio station, has achieved yet another milestone, by signingread more

top# 5 articles

1
Mika Singh's NGO feeds thousands of people during lockdown

MUMBAI: Rapper and singer Mika Singh known for giving popular dance numbers, talks about his interest in doing social work. On 'The Kapil Sharma Show...read more

2
5x GRAMMY-nominated Bonobo teams up with Joji on new track "From You"

MUMBAI: One of the biggest names in dance music, Bonobo (aka Simon Green) has shared the final preview of his anticipated new album 'Fragments' set...read more

3
Recording of Mediamax Entertainment 's maiden song composed by Legendary DJ and music composer DJ Sheizwood song "DJ Baajan De" sung by Jyotica Tangri & MD Desi Rockstar

MUMBAI: Let's celebrate with a toast and get drained in the song DJ Baajan De by the music composer DJ Sheizwood Jyotica Tangri & MD Desi...read more

4
Actress Sidhika Sharma and Kushal Tandon to make us witness the most romantic tale of heartbreak that will tug our heartstrings with the song, Yaad Jab Aati Hai

MUMBAI: Bollywood's actress Sidhika Sharma has captured one and all since she began her acting debut. The actress has made sure to grab the limelight...read more

5
Deepak Mukut and Mansi Bagla are all set to launch Aadesh Srivastava's son Avitesh with their next production Sirf Ek Friday

MUMBAI: An industry stalwart in his own right, Aadesh Srivastava’s demise hit his colleagues and peers hard. It is thus so delightful for fans of the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games