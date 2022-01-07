Dead and Company's John Mayer tests Covid-positive

MUMBAI: After testing positive for Covid-19, John Mayer will not be performing as a frontman for Dead and Company at the Playing in the Sand festival, reports 'Variety'.
The event is opening on Friday, January 7, at the Cancun riviera in Mexico. An Instagram statement from the band, an offshoot of the rock icons Grateful Dead, began: "Today, just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, @JohnMayer tested positive for Covid-19 and will be unable to perform at the upcoming Playing in the Sand event in Riviera Cancun January 7-10."
Mayer is the second Dead and Company member to have to bow out. Earlier, drummer Bill Kreutztmann had announced that he would not be making it to the festival either, citing a doctor's advice. Kreutztmann had recently acknowledged health issues after exiting a fall Hollywood Bowl concert midway through the show.
"The weekend will now feature Dos Hermanos con Amigos," the Instagram post continued, referring to original Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart and naming Jeff Chimenti, Oteil Burbridge, Jay Lane and Tom Hamilton Jr as the other musicians who would constitute the lineup, along with alt-country favorite Margo Price and unnamed "special guests and sit-ins".
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Gaana unveils its latest product feature ‘AutoQueue’ that offers personalised music listeread more
MUMBAI: All India Radio (AIR) decides to double its transmission time in six languages on 3 Januaread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: India’s most downloaded short-video sharing app announces a successful collaboration.read more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio station, has achieved yet another milestone, by signingread more
MUMBAI: Billie Eilish and Kanye West are slated to headline the 2022 edition of North America's biggest (and four-time postponed) music festival -...read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood's actress Sidhika Sharma has captured one and all since she began her acting debut. The actress has made sure to grab the limelight...read more
MUMBAI: An industry stalwart in his own right, Aadesh Srivastava’s demise hit his colleagues and peers hard. It is thus so delightful for fans of the...read more
MUMBAI: Television actor Shagun Pandey recalls singing folk songs with a local musician in Bikaner, Rajasthan, while shooting for a honeymoon...read more
MUMBAI: Jubin Nautiyal, the popular and much loved singer has time and again proven his mettle with impeccable singing and soulful songs. T-Series...read more