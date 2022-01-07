For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  07 Jan 2022 13:27 |  By RnMTeam

D Hans and Diksha Sharma soar the vibe high for the song “Jameson” by Photofit Music

MUMBAI: As we are as yet on the speed of conveying the good tidings for this new year, the parties have still had no stop. Adding more to the flavoured party playlist, Mr. Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit Music delivered one more party track "Jameson" highlighting the Charismatic D Hans and the staggering Diksha Sharma. The vocalist has conveyed songs that have received a lot of affection from the crowd and made a real endeavour to make the class one stride ahead with "Jameson"

The melody is a pure visual treat, shot in the party scenery aligned with Punjabi essence in it. Mr. Rajiv John Sauson, project head photofit music adds, ``As the song, "Jameson" produced by Photofit Music highlights the commending pair, and the crowd can anticipate a great deal of Glitz and Glamour. This foot-tapping number has been picturized with tasteful current ideas leaving that knockout experience, depicted by the director Mr. Manvir Dhaliwal. The record label Photofit Music this time pushed an envelope with this new Punjabi track "Jameson".

Further Mr. Rajiv John Sauson, expresses, The party number "Jameson" delivered by Photofit Music is composed by Davinder Bhatti and has been sung by D Hans, who also garnered much love for his song “KOKA” by Photofit Music with Afsana Khan, continuing to give stunning music to the business for quite a while presently, and his voice rules over the hearts of many.

Also this song then, at that point, grabs the eye of the crowd with its appealing beats and verses that hit the party-state of mind for individuals paying attention to them. The awesome project was started by Mr. Rajiv John Sauson, taking this song "Jameson" by Photofit Music, higher than any time in recent memory with 360-degree system execution and making it a predictable move.

The record name, Photofit Music has created a few significant hits, Since oldie but a goodie, the melodies "The Haters", "Chand", "Ankhya ka Kajal" and different tunes like "Ganpati Bappa Morya'', "Teri Patli Kamar" coordinated by Amit K Shiva, Photofit Music, and Produced by Mr. Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit music. This profound song "Jameson '' delivered by Mr. Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit Music will contact and create that energy, causing you to remember the party mindset to chill with uber-cool beats and cadence music.

From the best food and chill energy to the ideal music playlist, what could be better compared to celebrating with companions?

Listen to the astounding track "Jameson" by maker Suresh Bhanushali under the pennant of Photofit Music. Celebrating is unquestionably fun, so why not proceed with the party with this song and play it, as you hit the dance floor. Let the fun time roll, states Mr. Rajiv John Sauson.

The weekend doesn't imply that simply sitting on the lounge chairs always means to party, So Never pass up on an opportunity to Dance!

Tags
PhotoFitmusic Suresh Bhanushali Songs music
Related news
News | 07 Jan 2022

Dolly Parton kicks off 2022 with 47 new gold and platinum certification from around the world

MUMBAI: Proving that seven decades into her unprecedented career new ground continues to be charted, Dolly Parton is presented with a staggering 47 new sales certifications from around the world to kick off the New Year.

read more
News | 07 Jan 2022

#WeWantJubin trending on social media as fans urge Jubin Nautiyal to release a new single soon!

MUMBAI: Jubin Nautiyal, the popular and much loved singer has time and again proven his mettle with impeccable singing and soulful songs.

read more
News | 07 Jan 2022

Phone, music video starring Srishty Rode and Vishal Singh is out now

MUMBAI : Phone, Music Video, starring actors Srishty Rode and Vishal Singh's about modern relationships and their vague, low life spans dropped on Koinage Records YouTube and other music streaming platforms on 6th January 2022.

read more
News | 07 Jan 2022

A.R. Rahman inspires like no other: Shweta Mohan on 'Mozart of Madras' birthday

MUMBAI: Singer Shweta Mohan on Thursday greeted music director A.R. Rahman with a touching birthday wish, saying he inspired like no other because he created with purpose and thought about the growth of others around him.

read more
News | 07 Jan 2022

Mika Singh's NGO feeds thousands of people during lockdown

MUMBAI: Rapper and singer Mika Singh known for giving popular dance numbers, talks about his interest in doing social work. On 'The Kapil Sharma Show', he reveals how his NGO 'Divine Touch' helped feed a thousand people during the lockdown.

read more

RnM Biz

News
See Gaana’s new feature 'AutoQueue’

MUMBAI: Gaana unveils its latest product feature ‘AutoQueue’ that offers personalised music listeread more

News
All India Radio includes six languages for their program

MUMBAI: All India Radio (AIR) decides to double its transmission time in six languages on 3 Januaread more

News
Mirchi brings back ‘Mirchi Flat 983’ for a sixth season; Honors COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Chingari & MN Melody Label join hands for new song

MUMBAI: India’s most downloaded short-video sharing app announces a successful collaboration.read more

News
Radio City exclusively launches at Kanpur and Lucknow Metro Stations

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio station, has achieved yet another milestone, by signingread more

top# 5 articles

1
Phone, music video starring Srishty Rode and Vishal Singh is out now

MUMBAI : Phone, Music Video, starring actors Srishty Rode and Vishal Singh's about modern relationships and their vague, low life spans dropped on...read more

2
Dead and Company's John Mayer tests Covid-positive

MUMBAI: After testing positive for Covid-19, John Mayer will not be performing as a frontman for Dead and Company at the Playing in the Sand festival...read more

3
Dolly Parton kicks off 2022 with 47 new gold and platinum certification from around the world

MUMBAI: Proving that seven decades into her unprecedented career new ground continues to be charted, Dolly Parton is presented with a staggering 47...read more

4
A.R. Rahman inspires like no other: Shweta Mohan on 'Mozart of Madras' birthday

MUMBAI: Singer Shweta Mohan on Thursday greeted music director A.R. Rahman with a touching birthday wish, saying he inspired like no other because he...read more

5
#WeWantJubin trending on social media as fans urge Jubin Nautiyal to release a new single soon!

MUMBAI: Jubin Nautiyal, the popular and much loved singer has time and again proven his mettle with impeccable singing and soulful songs. T-Series...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games